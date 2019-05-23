Nigerians And Their Love For Oppression -By Edith C. Yassin

I have come to appreciate the fact that majority of Nigerians are not fighting oppression. They actually do not mind being oppressed as long as the oppressor is from their ethnic group, of the same religion and shares similar regional bias.

That said, social science also shows variables of the abused turning into abuser in due course, unless there is a positive intervention. It is possible to deduce that many oppressed people look forward to becoming oppressors.

Thus it is easy to become sycophants, tale bearers, bigots, zealots of manipulation/divide and rule, once one of their own gets into power. Seeking to get a space at the table without minding the cost to conscience and good sense.

Edith Yassin



The oppressed break ranks easily, kill each other without remorse or recourse to justice. The mob will kill another oppressed person for a crime, hail and worship the oligarch for getting away with the same or worse crime.

A society so torn and divided 20 years into a democracy is testament to a people steeped in silence on matters of Justice, Equity and Fairness. The majority seek unmerited favour, nepotism and easy money. Lie, cheat, steal. All acceptable parts of the game that is pushing Nigeria to the brink.

Those who dare to challenge a system that oppresses, demanding change to bring better standards for the majority, walk alone most of the time. Genuine change agents are open to ridicule, rejection and penury. Gani Fawehinmi is a good example. When he stood for elections, how many voted for him?

A mindset problem has bedevilled the citizens and continues to hold sway almost 60 years after independence, no cohesion, no common strategy, no progress.

As May 29 approaches, what will you be celebrating?

Yourself?

Your Oligarch?

Your Contribution To Nation Building?

In this 2019, silence is support for the oppressor. For how long do you wish to be an onlooker?

If you are 18-25 years with a valid voter card, prepare to join me for a workshop on Civics in June. Hopefully, it will be a monthly event, resources permitting.

Watch this space for details of the maiden edition.

#OneLove

#ProjectNigeria