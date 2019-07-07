Nigerians, Many things are right about them -By Oye Arikanki

I am sick and tired of hearing all about what is wrong with Nigeria and Nigerians. Everywhere you go, the only thing you hear is how bad the government and people of Nigeria are. But I beg to differ. Yes, it is true that there are many problems in Nigeria as of today, but these problems can be tackled gradually.

For example, we have bandits, criminal herdsmen, kidnapping for hefty ransoms, erratic electricity supply, bad roads, political assassinations, cultism, crimes of all sorts, sex for marks and examination malpractices, insecurity, bribery and corruption, drugs and human trafficking, unemployment, pipeline vandalism, poor health infrastructures, terrorism, suicide, among others. These are known problems and the government and the citizens know about them too and we must all join hands with the government to tackle the myriad of problems dogging the country.

But is there really nothing redeemable about Nigeria? Why is it that everybody is obsessed with our shortcomings and weaknesses? I think there are still things that can be redeemed. Our huge population is an advantage. Even with our high risk level, every foreign investor wants to come to Nigeria because there is no investment you do in the country that one will not recoup your money.

Lagos state, Nigeria



Nigeria is a prime destination for Foreign Direct Investment any day, anytime. Let me share a secret: about seven years ago, I met some Russians who wanted to come and invest in supermarkets in West Africa and I tried to persuade them to come to Nigeria. They visited Nigeria and complained about the security situation. They decided to go and set up their supermarket in a West African country which I don’t want to mention. They established three supermarkets there.

As I write, they have closed all the three shops last December and they are now counting their losses. They still owe their suppliers. When I asked one of them what happened, he told me they should have listened to me. That first day, the people they employed in that country started stealing in the supermarket they set up. But that cannot happen in Nigeria. If they had brought their investments to Nigeria, by now they would have been reaping profits bountifully.

Investors are envious of the potential of Nigeria’s population and they want to come. Our human resources are second to none in Africa. What Nigeria needs is a servant leader that can rally round the people for a common vision. Nigeria is a praying nation. And everything can be recovered by prayer. As a matter of fact, whether you believe it or not, I still believe it is prayer that is holding Nigeria together. Nigeria’s culture is diverse and rich. We are proud of our culture.

Nigerians are courageous. They can dare where the lions tremble. Nigerians are creative and resilient. Take Nigerians to Iceland, they will use their imagination and creativity and start something and make a success out of it. Nigerians are fashionable. You can’t miss a Nigerian in a gathering. A Nigeria won’t be lost in the crowd. Nigerians will stand out anywhere. Nigerians have unimaginable potential for development. What we can do right now is to continue to invest and motivate ourselves to grow instead of focusing on what is wrong with us.

Let us see the things that are good that we stand to move forward. Let us be a productive people. Let us seek to help one another to overcome our individual and collective challenges. Let us help the youth to find their place, where they can give their best. This is one thing I want to solicit we do to get Nigeria out of the rot and move our nation forward. Let us help individuals to find where they can explore and maximise their strength which is their most dominant talent.

Here are some posers: how productive are people working in Nigeria? How many Nigerians have the opportunity to do what they love to do best at their workplaces every day? How many Nigeria are emotionally engaged with the work they do? Research has shown that people who based on their potential and strength have a better life quality than those who are just working to earn salary.

Findings also suggest that it is better to focus on the strength of an employee instead of his weakness. Where leaders focus on the strength of their subordinates, it will make the employees to be actively dedicated to their jobs. If employers help their workers to develop their strengths, most of the workers will not be miserable as most of them will be actively involved in their jobs.

For example, if you don’t work in the place of your strength in your office i.e. you are not in your ‘strength zone’, you won’t like to go to work every day, you will treat your customers badly, talk bad about your organisation, have a few creative moments and achieve less every day. It will also affect your health and relationship with your family.

As individual, you must seek to develop yourself in the place of what makes you stand out from others. Everyone has a potential to succeed in the area of strengths and the key to human development is bringing out what is already within you. When you put much of your energy to develop your innate talent, you will have room for extraordinary growth. You can only soar in the area of your strength.

Working in a place where you have the opportunity to develop your strength is important to your success in life than any title or position you may hold.

What do you do well? Regular practice helps to develop your talent. Your talent would not change throughout your lifetime. Honing your talent into strength requires hard work and practice just as it takes hard work to build physical muscle. You cannot achieve talent where there is none. The most successful people in the world are those who having discovered their most dominant talent, skills and knowledge worked towards developing them.

Thus, talent which is your natural way of feeling, thinking and behaving with time spent in practising, developing skills and building knowledge, will give you the ability to consistently perform at extraordinarily pace. Most talented people succeed in the United States of America because they combined hard work with the right developmental environment.

You are not born to suffer; there is a seed of greatness in you. You have two choices in life –you can continue bemoaning your fate on how life has been unfair to your or take action firmly on how to change your circumstance. The choice is yours. God bless you. God bless Nigeria

Arikanki is a motivational speaker