Nigeria’s Animal Farm -By Fakinlede Pelumi

The issue of killings in this country of ours has become something everyone should consider and brainstorm on. The perpetrators of this bizzare act are said to be the Fulani herdsmen yet the government of Nigeria pamper the issue with little or no effort to put a stop to it. Critics of the government have said that the man in the Aso Rock can’t fight his brothers. Fighting the Fulanis is fighting the power that hold the Northern part of this country because the Sultan and most monarchs in this region are of the said sects.

What is more bizzare is what happened recently in which every news and report keep mentioning one particular name Mrs Olakunrin, the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of the Pan Yoruba group called Afenifere. Baba is 94 years old and he is someone I have met and can see if I had attended the synod of the Diocese of Akure Anglican Communion. Mrs Olakunrin was killed between Ore-ijebu ode road some days back yet the media never stopped buzzing around the matter.

Was she the one that will first be killed in such manner? What of those low class farmers that lost their lives daily to these maniacs yet no Aareonakankanfo threatened war on them, no police arrest and no media buzzing. It was said that the day Mrs Olakunrin was killed, an aged farmer was also slaughtered in a nearby bush yet we didn’t get the info on that.

Should we keep praying that attacks should be on the sons and daughters of the high and respected persons in the society before this issue can attract government attention. I was even told that a media van is packed in Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s house to cover those who paid solidarity visit. How many families of killed farmers had Osinbajo visited or did Tinubu visit the family of the slaughtered lady in Edo state.