Nigeria’s Failure and the Problem of Biafra (1) -By Chin Ce

The problem of Nigeria’s disgraceful failure in Africa has been compounded by the problem of growing demands for the restoration of the defunct Biafra Republic. But the problem with Biafra, just like the Nigerian problem, is the lack of a studied intellectual platform for the harnessing of ideas necessary to inspire a wide following from the general component formations that would ensure its stability and prosperity as a nation.

The historical necessity that gave rise to its brief thirty months of existence was not followed through by this diligent and rigorous intellectual approach to its national prospects. Writ large, the emerging maximum leader of the new nation, Emeka Ojukwu, squandered this opportunity with his militaristic disposition toward side-tracking or ignoring all reasonable suggestions by the brightest minds of the firmament to avoid a head on collision with federal forces. While Zik, the greatest Africanist of the time, had advised the necessity to follow through with diplomacy, Ojukwu had opted for braggaddacio and rhetoric. A nation that had yet to come into existence began to brag through its charismatic but unfortunately gregarious spokesman that no force on earth could stop the coming of the new world power of Africa. The neo socialist utopian document called Ahiara Declaration failed in local impact by turning off the capitalist, land and property grabbing generals of Biafra, while the unimpressed Soviets simply looked away in bored disinterest.

Such seeming overconfidence, clearly outmatching the new northern oligarchy of the murderous Gowon regime, proved a fiasco for world recognition or assistance, and for the realisation of his dream nation.

The question till date still stands about why a hated people yet to find some degree of sympathy to the plight of their genocidal experience could shock the world with their leader’s premature and arrogant declaration of messianic destiny for world domination. The people had taken off on a wrong footing, imitating Jewish and Arabic religious posturing which have seen untold calamity among the major players in the Middle East. But the black leaders forgot that this was Africa and that the merciless racism from East and West that blighted the planet’s descension into dark age had, since pristine, times been pitched against Africa.

In fact it is the European, nay, world policy, that Africa remains poor, servile, and the under developed dump of the Earth.

Given Gowon’s and the North’s intellectual backwardness, it is difficult to reason that men of Ojukwu’s scholarly attainment in the Eastern conclave of the new Biafra, then, could dream the delusion of replicating in Africa the Middle East scenario between Israeli Zionism backed by US and Britain and her morbidly insane Palestinian Muslim species in a war of supremacy. Even if such were possible, a Christian-Muslim religious warfare could never have spelt any remote positivity for emergent new nations of already volatile Africa.

Thus Biafra was simply sacrificed by the powers that be because a disunited Nigeria, by the elusive gradients of its atomistic composition, would remain perennially in internal discord, hardly providing the needed resistance to European imperialism and their grand designs for total exploitation of Africa’s resources along with other docile parts of the world. The rest of World powers understood, as much as the British had purposed, that a multi-ethnic, multi-religious, big-for-nothing nation was only going to end up so fragmented, and perpetually at war with itself, as never to provide any rallying stream for the restoration of Africa from her complicated economic servitude to the East and West.

Therefore if truly the warlord and his band of Biafra war-mongering supporters had remembered this simple premise of Africa’s relationship with the rest of the world, perhaps they could have listened to the enlightened Africanist vision of the time in favour of diplomatic resolution of the conflict within the African Union, then, OAU.

The heroic Biafran leader ought not have squared up to the fight which the blood-thirsty cabal of Northern Islamists and genocidal murderers, virtually led by Murtala Mohammed, had sorely wished. Two million lives of traumatised Biafran men, women and children would not have been wasted on that war. Indeed the more intelligent, more pragmatic, counsel of Chukwuma Nzeogwu to tackle the federal forces via guerilla tactics should have prevailed. But no. Without arms, with mere cutlasses and sticks, Ojukwu’s hubris preferred a standing army with all the epaulettes of office of commander on Chief!

Fifty years after, the lessons have yet to be learnt and utilised by a legitimate new breed of haters of the Nigerian experiment in failure, ala MASSOB and IPOB. The loud mouthed propaganda and appeal to base, anarchist instincts is reminiscent of past and present Nigerian and Biafran leadership. Yet, that Nigeria, as presently constituted is, and will remain a humongous African albatross, according to British intent and design, is not in doubt to even the most casual onlooker. African nations, all over, now remain contemptuous of the bloated, corrupt and inefficient nation led and dominated by a parasitic breed of northern elites and supported by more than four hundred sophisticated alliance of other cowardly ethnicities. Only the Igbo group of south eastern extraction have witnessed the courage to ask for their own nation, the bravery of challenging the celebration of rot, predation and decay which the British deliberately foisted upon a country where, by spurious geographical politics, the North, still chanting One Nigeria like a maniacal robot, is allowed to determine its destination to ultimate perdition.

To be continued

