Nigeria’s Unity: Separating fact from fiction -By Edebhagba Justice

“This new nation called Nigeria should be an estate of our great grandfather, Uthman Dan Fodio. We must ruthlessly prevent a change of power. We use the minorities in the North as willing tools, and the South as conquered territory and never allow them rule over us, and never allow them have control over their future”, that was the notorious faux pas made by the erstwhile Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, in his October 12 1960 speech, barely two weeks into the establishment of the nascent republic.

“Nigerian unity” has been a gaseous concept ab initio, even our “founding fathers” never truly believed in the unity of the Nigerian state and it showed in their utterances and actions, but one can hardly blame them, they barely knew each other and thus never truly had a mutual understanding. One could perhaps trace the origin of our national dilemma to the British colonialists who as a matter of geographical and political expediency, hastily cobbled together a multinational entity of over 500 ethnic groups into a single state; predictably, the exit of the colonialists triggered a cascade of political uncertainty, internal conflicts, and social instability which eventually culminated into a civil war. Today, as a relic of our volatile foundation, Nigerians still possess unflattering perceptions of each other; depending on his or her ethnicity, the average Nigerian will customarily mutter darkly about the misguided sense of entitlement of the Fulani oligarchy and their Hausa vicars, the arrogance and “wailing wailer” syndrome of the Igbos who are often perceived as being quick to scream marginalization and playing the victim card, the hot-blooded and violent charisma of the Ijaws, the dubious political sophistry of the Yorubas who are usually associated with “eye service” and self-centeredness, and so on. This is indeed the harsh light under which many Nigerians of various ethnicities view one another.

It is however a gospel fact that Nigerians are one of the best set of people one could ever encounter on the planet, but failure to negotiate the basis of our coexistence as a country has fueled generations of hatred, suspicion and disharmony in our society. Today, successive federal governments have to battle ethnically motivated uprisings depending on where the man heading the government hails from; if the President is a northerner, then he has to worry about bellicose grumblings from secessionist movements in the east or sporadic pipeline vandalism by disgruntled youths of the Niger-Delta, if the President is from the south, he has to worry about violent riots in the north and constant threats involving dogs and baboons from northern elites.

This widespread religious and ethnocentric divide even affects national security, as some marauding Fulani herdsmen, taking unholy inspiration from the insidious agenda of Boko Haram, are now slaughtering farmers in scores across Nigeria’s middle-belt region, while our security personnel react sluggishly, instead preferring to go after minority Shiites. Elections are conducted with large emphasis placed on the tribes where the candidates are from or the religion they practice, and due to this pervasive tribalism and religious bigotry, Nigerians end up voting in substandard leaders, and when those leaders fail, what do we do? Well, we simply rinse and repeat, merit and competence be damned!

As a testament of the prevalent discord in the country, most of the citizens identify themselves based on ethnicity and religion, instead of nationality. Treasonous denonyms such as Biafra, Oodua republic, and republic of Arewa are now gaining traction with malignant speed, and in addition, the constant crisscross of acerbic rhetoric between Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), who have both constituted themselves as the spiritual representatives of the Christian south and Muslim north respectively, has done its part in further keeping the polity as heated as possible. Ethnocultural groups such as Afenifere of the Yoruba people, Ohaneze N’digbo of the Igbos, Miyetti Allah of the Fulani cattle breeders and Northern Elders Forum of the Hausa-Fulani complex, have all contributed to the pernicious anomy in the country through unguarded statements and borderline hate speeches. The current unitary federalism system of government is also not helping matters; due to centralization of power and resources, many ethnic groups (especially those in the minority) feel marginalized. This has in turn led to the outbreak of insurgencies across the country, with groups like Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) violently clamouring for either a juicy share of the “national cake” or outright secession.

In the light of all these, some have pondered aloud if the current widespread internal conflicts in the country isn’t just as a result of our faulty beginning, but also as a result of the political class using ethnicity and religion as propaganda tools to pit the masses against each other for their own selfish interests; indeed it would seem that the elites in power are quite united in collectively pilfering from our commonwealth. Others, such as I, wonder if the current chaos has the surreptitious backing of some external forces that see a unified and pacified Nigeria as a threat to their hegemony. These external forces hell-bent on expanding their influence on the African continent would definitely do anything to prevent the rise of an African power. Afterall, it still remains a suspicious mystery, how Boko Haram became so organized and armed enough to overrun swathes of Nigeria’s territory in just a few months. Of course, our “friends” across the Atlantic could only provide moral support and lessons in human rights.

Thus, the most logical conclusion would be that the source of the sociopolitical discord in Nigeria is an insalubrious combination of both internal and external factors. The current political class who grew up in the same broken and disjointed Nigerian society, feels no remorse in exploiting the current state of affairs to suit their ambitions, while the external forces covertly capitalize on the entire fiasco to advance their own interests.

Empirically, it appears that the words “Unity in diversity” which our political leaders love to conveniently bandy around every time is either mere lip service or a phantasmagorical delusion, as our social, cultural and religious diversities are yet to bring us any closer. Instead, our present situation as a nation can be more aptly put as “Adversity in diversity”.

To truly experience unity in diversity, Nigeria must go back to the drawing board and restructure her polity. There is not only need for a centrifugal dispersion of power and resources, but also for a national reorientation. It appears that Nigeria’s unity can only be built on trust and shared goals. Perhaps by building a more fair and equal nation, we can crystallize this gaseous concept of national unity into an actual phenomenon.

