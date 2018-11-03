Nnamdi Kanu And His Promised “Hell” -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

Nnamdi Kanu, the run-away leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), recently boasted that he will return to the country “with hell.” Sometimes I begin to wonder if Nnamdi Kanu is mentally okay.

I want to say that Nnamdi Kanu is too small, too inconsequential to plunge this great nation of ours into “hell.”

 

Nnamdi Kanu spotted while praying in Israel.

I also want to say that what Nigerians need now is not a promised ‘hell’ but a leader that will take us to the promised land. I am not taking of Biafra land, I am taking of the same land called Nigeria flowing with milk and honey.

If Nnamdi Kanu is really a bold man, he should return to the country and to the courts instead of ranting from far-away Israel.

Nnamdi Kanu, let me ask you some questions: Do you know that Israel is the holy land? Is hell the gift you brought from the holy land to give to Nigerians?

I call on all media houses within Nigeria and outside the country to republish my reaction on Kanu’s senseless boasting. Nnamdi Kanu needs to have his head examined. Period!

 

