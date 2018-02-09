No Pride; No Justice -By Whyte Habeeb Ibidapo

If there is a society where the sane is compelled to doubt his sanity especially on choice(s) of governance, it is the Nigerian society. Nobody, given the character of our increasingly self-seeking and marauding politicians can put his life on the line to take over power with all its components and surrender it willingly without servicing the pocket and ethnic line. Our country, is at a point where people do not wish to talk again but bury their heads in silence where it would still be invaded with serious headache. There is no point in keeping quiet on the issues that threatens your nation as a whole. Keeping quiet means you are part of the destructive system or simply put, you are an agent of destruction. At the moment, there have been several shots that have been fired at the government of the day. These shots are from persons who might be said to have conspired or be contributory elements to a gradually collapsing nation like ours. The real tragedy of life is not in being limited to saying the opposite in the face of the obvious.

My primary concern is not the rightness or wrongness of claims and counter claims of these leaders, but how it affects our destiny as a people. I am more bothered by the fact as I have repeatedly mentioned, that when our age mates in sister developing countries will be handed a working nation with well-defined national goals, national development plans and constructive national integration policies and guidelines that are already in operation with timeline of progress reports; we will be handed over a failed state even without national goals nor leading role models. Most of our undisciplined politicians are far better adapted to the confused state of governance in which we live today than we the governed. Imagine a country where issues of insurgency would spring up from nowhere and it would be politicized rather than effective solutions been made to end it.

The Goodluck Jonathan days were marred with the Bokoharam insurgency and a lot of trade blames were made out on his weakness and it was a point of calling for his head. In fact, it was a point of campaign for the opposition party. Now we have the Fulani herdsmen brutality rising at all levels and some elements are already calling for the head of the critiques of the government of the day. It begins to baffle my mind, where were they when the proponents of the present day government were using the Bokoharam insurgency as a point for the removal of the former president? This level of hypocrisy in our patriotism is seemingly audacious. The level of intolerance by the government of the day on their failure is second to none. As at now, history had it that Nigerians never stood up to Occupy the National Assembly on the subsidy issue as it affected this government but they gladly did during the days of the former President. It is clear that those that we thought were advocating for a better government are the exact persons that have played on the gullibility of Nigerians just to swagger their ass into power. They wanted power and service their pockets. They took some of our best brains along; the social media crusaders. Funny enough, we no longer see harsh tweets or posts again (they were all paid to destroy their own generation) save for some members of this government that would say things the way they are. Criticism without the knowledge of life is useless. What goes around comes around. In human life there is nothing which prospers to the end.

Chaos is a name for any order that produces confusion in our minds. This was the exact state of our mind that we all vowed for any option other than Jonathan. This is also creeping slowly into the governance of the day. The order is been used again but now, the proponent are now at the receiving end. The war of power cannot be predicted except your face is marred with the realities behind the call for accountability. Interestingly, this government had made some achievement which are obvious. These government had grown our internal revenue to a large extent. There is a vast unprecedented revolution in the Agriculture sector particularly in the reduction of Rice importation. It is also obvious that there has been additional value to the Power sector and no doubt, this government had grown the Nigerian Stock exchange volume of business to 15.75 Trillion naira; the highest so far. Lest I forget, the war against corruption is on the bright side save for more efficiency needed in prosecuting offenders. We would be winning the war truly if we have more convictions and not newspaper conviction or trial. These achievements are not easy to come by but Nigerians would still see no big deal in it because the government of today never for once appreciated the past government on whatever good they might have done in office. It was a point for the President of today to blame the past government for the inadequacies of his government during the first two years of his own imminent reign. That is the configuration of governance in Nigeria. Some old folks would say happily that it is called politics.

Politics that have no ideology but bring pains to the governed and more money to the partakers. The case can never be different with this administration too. After all, we have reports of mis -governance against those that are the brain box of the administration itself. The Abba kyari, kingibe and RufaI Abubakar factors of the NIA saga is still fresh and many more. The first lady criticism on the government been hijacked is already manifesting properly. This administration has some impressions to erase on the minds of well-meaning Nigerians. To say that the Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida recent criticism is an attempt to mislead Nigerians is purely out of order. These past leaders criticized the past administration especially Obasanjo and as at that period, he was been considered as a good elder statesman that wanted the best for Nigerians by the present day leaders of today’s government. The equation here is simple and it should be gotten straight, in Nigeria, there is no pride nor prejudice for any leader. Learn to embrace the fate of the dark hours.

(WHYTE HABEEB IBIDAPO is a Lawyer, United Nations Award winner, Africa International Arbitration Award winner, Coca cola/ The Nation Campuslife Award Winner, Promasidor Runner-up for the Best Future Writer in Nigeria, i-Hustle Campaign Initiative – Ambassador and Editor – Egba Youth Awards Foundation.

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on Twitter @whytehabeeb

