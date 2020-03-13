Northern Nigeria Is Pregnant With Self-Destruction -By J. Ezike

There is nothing extreme in the dethronement of the former emir of Kano Sate Lamido Sanusi. I say this because Nigeria deifies injustice in a way that affords everyone a chance to participate in that cycle of wickedness, of blood spilling and mass-murdering of the innocents. It is almost as if, each man is given a pestle to smash the head of the next man and when he is done, the victim is obliged to reciprocate the gesture.

Thus, we have a country of shattered brains, broken skulls, bleeding to a point of insanity. And none seem to have a clear grip on their moral instincts. And everybody appears to have forgotten the act of goodness. And the streets and government houses are full of mad people, radicalized beyond psychological redemption. And we all seem to be standing in defiance of our consciences. Or rather seating on a high horse and dictating who deserves our compassion, our mercy, our solidarity and – who the mean gods must strike dead!

Nigeria is a wicked god that eats its people and encourages the people to eat themselves. It fills them up with the lust for evil and affords them the chance to poise in the manner of a Roman Catholic Pope to declare penance to the mouth that confesses his or her most private sin. It is one messed up world where a radical murderer of yesterday can stand on a podium with the breath and charisma of a royal saint to agitate against radical Islam of today and his sermon will still appeal to the conscience of the people without being slammed as hypocritical.

When Lamido Sanusi led the mob that murdered Gideon Akaluka in the late 90’s, little did he know that the specimen of his sin will filter into the land of his birth, the land of my birth and take hold of the common destiny of the entire Fulani people. Little did he know that “blood” has a vindictive tendency, a reciprocal attitude when spilled unjustly from the flesh of a human being. Blood, indeed, has a “spiritual intelligence” that affords it the power of multiplication!

As for now, it must be said that the Northern Nigeria is pregnant with self-destruction. A self-destruction that springs from the constant spilling of innocent bloods. And Lamido Sanusi was prophetic in his series of statements that were merely lamentations of the unfortunate realities within the confines of the region soaked in the bloods of millions, especially Biafrans. And we must admit that there is something uniquely different about his point of view which stands on the other side of the divide. I mean, the side that chooses not to comfort the people with lies and fictitious forecast of a promising Fulani nation and a glorious Caliphate. But rather, to notify them of their extravagant pride that girds them against a bleak future. And it must be admitted that amongst the criminal Northern elites and oligarchs, Lamido Sanusi seem to be the “only” figure that clearly understands the nature of the “crisis” that seeks to destroy and devour the Northern Nigeria from within.

And I believe that the enforcers of his dethronement are merely powers ensuring the preservation of the status-quo, of the conservative principles enshrined in the primitive 1999 constitution. And they do so through the politics of religion that drugs the mind of typical Fulani child with ideological beliefs that makes him to lock horns against a more meaningful destiny.

We must not forget the consequence of extreme religious beliefs and the indoctrination of radical Islamic or Christian fundamentalism upon the minds of the people that constitutes the defunct federation of Nigeria. And the greatest tragedy of this constant denial of the mental decay of this era, is that it has transformed both the illiterates and the literates into modern maniacs!

As an extension of the Caliphate, Sanusi is certainly one of those who believe that the politics of religion or “religion in its most extreme sense” must be adopted as a path in building a modern society. It was within this line of thoughts that he saw it “righteous” to serve as a member body of the group that murdered Gideon Akaluka. In his thinking, it was a valiant act that was within logic but never translated in the aftermath of his will to face the consequence. And he must be applauded for the “intelligence” employed in defying the verdict of General Sani Abacha. Nevertheless his intelligence did not triumph over the “spiritual intelligence” of the blood he had spilled. And that “blood” on his hands reflects in today’s North and aspires to the wrecking of Fulani bodies.

Lamido Sanusi must have realized, in silence, that the blood of Gideon Akaluka and millions of other “infidels” slaughtered in Northern Nigeria has wielded vindictive judgment and the power of multiplication upon the territorial space that defines the Caliphate.

In conclusion, it is not clear if Sanusi’s foresight originates from selfish interest, or perhaps empathy borne out of patriotism for the North. It is not clear if his activism originates from a political strategy to float himself on the stream of the fraudulent 2023 presidential elections. But one thing is clear and irrefutable: his dethronement is a validation of his convictions!