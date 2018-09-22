Now That Nigeria Is Almost 58 Years -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

A fool at forty years is a fool forever. Could the same be said of Nigeria that is above forty years? In a few days’ time, Nigeria will be fifty eight years old, yet our economy still seems to be creeping just like a baby. As a nation, we cannot boast of twenty four hours power supply for a single day. It is a shame.

Because of these sad developments, some have referred to our beloved nation as a “zoo.” If Nigeria was a zoo, Biafra would be a jungle. Which is better? Be the judge.

Now that Nigeria is almost fifty eight years, we must “grow up” and deal with the issue of corruption. Where corruption thrives, there cannot be economic development.

But I must commend our President for his dogged determination in the fight against corruption. He has really tried, but more still needs to be done.

Some say that corruption in the country is like a dog’s nose, and that no matter how much you wash the nose of a dog, it cannot be clean.

On the contrary, I believe that one day Nigeria will be from from corruption.

