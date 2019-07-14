NURTW Election And The Propagation Of Lies By Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede -By Aystruggle Aystruggle

When the arrow of God is no longer at ease, things fall apart.”

The crisis in National Union of Road Transport Worker is taking another dimension with Alhaji Agbede plotting and planting the seed of trouble in Lagos NURTW. The basis of selfish interest of the Chairman is not farfetched from the recent defeat of Agbede in the just concluded national NURTW election where the embattled Lagos Chairman loss gallantly to the incoming National president of the Union.

NURTW isn’t a thuggery or tout association but a union of people with high Calibre and integrity who has the passion for the defense of our democracy and unity of the nation in general .

Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede is gradually planting the forbidden tree that might bear a forbidden fruits like the biblical apple, in the midst of the union, the report fetched uphold the loose to Alhaji Baruwa as the real reason of sudden planting of the forbidden tree in Lagos State NURTW in a way to put the Lagos State chapter into unnecessary chaos and imbroglio before the expiration of his tenure.

Every union has its modus operandi of operation and electoral practice which ought to be respected all times without hindrances and bye passing of processes that will champion in the new elected executives of the Union.

History in one way or another always stumble on individuals who take personal interest and godfatherism above collective interest and that is what Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede symbolises . Prior before 2015 election, Lagos NURTW has been put in the purse of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in which some millions of naira was collected from Chief Olabode George to work in support of PDP. Though every citizen is entitled to freedom of association but not to make the union or association an appendage of PDP.

The history is about to repeat itself with the introduction of “save my shame” agenda of Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede to militarily impose one Wale Ajilo as his successor of Lagos NURTW Chairman and what does the union stand to gain? Another PDP NURTW, No respecter of electoral processes and militarisation of the union. Similar actions of militarisation and godfatherism made Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede to loose woefully to Alhaji Baruwa when it was reported that: the street of Oshogbo was turned to a shooting range by the hoodlums of Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede.

People of this nature and his stooges like: Wale Ajilo are not fit to be in the affairs of governance , a scenario where members of NURTW were shut out to elevate Wale Ajulo behind close door. Is that what democracy preaches?