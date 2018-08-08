OAU Courses Dis-acreditation: Any Big Deal? -By ‘Yinka Oyesomi

Few days ago, the media, social in particular, was awashed of the sorry-story of the lost accreditation of prestigious courses like Law, Dentistry and two others, at the acclaimed ‘Africa’s Most beautiful campus’ ; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife by the National University Commission (NUC). At first, it came as a rude joke!

My bewildered-self contacted students of ‘Great Ife’, for the authentication of the news, as at the moment, credible newspapers were yet to report. The reason is not farfetched; this is Nigeria—where rumour-mongering is the past-time on social media. ‘Mushroom’ news platforms everywhere!

I thought, to expect anything good from a government that is carefree about proper education funding is sheer self-illusory. In Nigeria, education is obviously underfunded.

An anonymous source, from Faculty of Law, OAU, credited to have explained that the lost accreditation is not a resultant effect of lack of facilities but staff-wise. Whose gist? The jocularity of education in Nigeria has been taken too far. Sad.

Who will tell the government that University students are priceless assets, and are on the threshold of a world of useful service to the nation? Who? That, toying with their future will be too precarious for the nation to handle.

Is the lost accreditation a big deal? It is no novelty. For the Faculty of Law, the event of 2006 has repeated itself. 21st Century institution indeed. What a ruse!

The budgetary allocation for education is nothing to write home about. Regrettably low. Terrible. Whereas, UNESCO recommends around 25%- 27% of the Country’s budget, to be allocated to education. Reversed is the case in Nigeria.

Students’ Unionism that ought to be an avenue for students to demand for proper-funding of the education by the government, has been proscribed by the managements of most institutions; without exception to the ‘Great Ife’ Students’ Union.

This is obviously a unanimous calculated attempt to silence the Union, by all ‘Chancellors of Vices’, whimsically.

The few neo-fascist Student-activists have always been victimized. Why? Speaking against the draconic and anti-students’ policies of the School Managements and Government have been their ‘crimes’.

The few institutions whose Unions have not been proscribed are not near radical, independent, ideological, and mass-based. For those are the attributes of a vibrant Students’ Union— that can drag the government’s feet to the fire ; to make provisions for proper funding of education. Gone are the glorious days of NANS! Not the award ‘selling’ one. Don’t get it twisted.

It is sheer irresponsibility on the part of the government for one of it’s highly-revered higher institutions to loose its accreditation due to the ridiculous reason of inadequate staffing. Tell me it’s not.

When we clamour for system change, they jest us. Truly, we are out of our minds. Are we contesting that? But, what good has capitalism brought to this wobbling nation? Tell me. I hope we get well soon.

Show me a Socialist state that socioeconomic rights, like ‘right to education’ of her citizens are not guaranteed. Yet, we complain of the failure of socialism. Capitalism has outlived its usefulness, no doubt. Swallow the bitter pill.

History will be told of how Students were denied right to qualitative and affordable education due to the recklessness of our rulling-class. Yet, they suck our treasury dry with their ‘outrageously-killing’ salaries and allowances. Still, they are as useless as the ‘p’ in psychology!

A kaleidoscopic system is desperately needed to save our democracy from this pang. System-change is the answer, I repeat.

Should we not be puzzled of how a ‘responsible’ government find his crumbling educational system lofty? Are we close to Utopian, at all? Please, does Buhari sleep at night?

‘Yinka Oyesomi is an undergraduate of Law and a member of Alliance of Nigerian Students Against Neo-liberal Attacks (ANSA). He can be reached via: [email protected]; +2348143490113

