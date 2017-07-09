OAU Elujoba’s Trial: The Fist Of Law And Burden Of Morality -By Bamidele Williams

If there is a certain group of people I dislike with every fiber of my being, it is those who perpetrate injustice against the weak and the vulnerable. But there is another group I detest even more and that is those who hide under some phoney liberalism or neutrality to support injustice while pretending to be the peacemakers.

You see this second group of people… fear them. Do not dine with them even with a long spoon.

I’ve been confronted in the last few days with questions as to what is my opinion on the ongoing Elujoba’s trial.

What happened is this. There was a backlog of allowances owed staff of OAU, the NASU and SSANU which plunged the university into a monumental traumatic and dramatic crisis.

It was in all these that Elujoba’s announcement as the acting Vice-Chancellor came on 21st July 2016 with a mandate from the Federal government to stabilise peace in the university and to bring all members of the university together.

Upon assuming office, in a constituted investigative panel, Elujoba discovered that there was a secret stash of billions named a development fund kept in a secret account by the Omole’s administration.

In his own judgment, the VC then directed that part of the fund be used to offset the backlog of allowances of the aggrieved staff, as against the federal government TSA policy.

This is what the VC is being charged for. Procedural error, misappropriation and diversion of fund as his action contradicts the Federal government Treasury Single Account directive that all the university money should be directed to the FG TSA.

Let me state it clearly that it is normal if been charged for the procedural error. But the seemingly political undertone attached to the topic is the reason for the complexity I have with the topic.

Nevertheless, truth will always lead.

There is a report that the CSO under Omole’s administration has a twin sister that is a principal officer at the region’s EFCC office in Ibadan and with a belief that she is been used. According to ASUU, NASU and other bodies, over 60 petitions has been written against Omole’s administration with necessary documents attached. But they said this lady won’t allow it get to the top.

But one was written against Elujoba, and here is the outcome.

I was in Ibadan as a media man during his first trial before been released; EFCC security operatives were seen escorting Omole and the bursar on account of security.

However, it is quite easy for onlookers to pick side without this knowledge.

Let me make my stand clear, I have no problem with the baba’s trial but with the Omole attached. I have no problem with his trial but with our frustrating judiciary system of delayed justice. With the slow-pace verdict where cases are prolonged than normal and where justice can be easily bought off with the right connection and money. I mean justice to the highest bidder.

Law may not necessarily recognise the place of morality. But definitely, judgment does.

Elujoba like every other human being has his shortcomings and come short of possible expectations. But the truth without unnecessary sentiment or neutrality is this, he tried his best by fulfilling the mandate given to him on stabilising peace on campus and bringing all unions together. As an acting VC, there is also a limit to the amount of money he could use as he is only a forerunner. The morality of what he used the money for is also there.

It is on this note I will like to appeal to students and staff that want to pledge their support to the erstwhile Acting Vice-Chancellor in this trying time to kindly continue. And also use this beautiful opportunity to clamour for an investigation into Omole’s administration.

God Bless.

Bamidele Williams, a journalist and Public Affairs Analyst, writes from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

