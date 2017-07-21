OAU: Onuche, Wema Bank And 10 Milion Naira Fraud; University CSO Clears The Air -By Bamidele Williams

In this exclusive interview with Bamidele Williams, the Obafemi Awolowo University Chief security Officer, Prof. Oyatokun Babatunde clears the air surrounding the alleged kidnap of Onuche Caleb Ogboyi, a part four student of the faculty of law in the university which later turns out to be an arrest by the police.

Tribune: Sir, we would like to seek clarification on the rumoured Kidnap of Onuche, a part four law student in the university.

University CSO: Well, as at Thursday, I was coming from Oshogbo to Ife, I received a call from Zuma (students’ Union P.R.O) and the LSS president about a student that was kidnapped and that the kidnappers were carrying him towards Moro. I was at Akoda at the time, so I decided to call the police. I called the DPOs of Shecorner, Ede, and Edun abon, and they all jointly mounted the road block so that they can check those coming from Ife. I later joined them and we did that to around 2am after which I left. We were not able to apprehend anyone suspected to be a kidnapper.

What steps has the university security taken to validate the story?

University CSO: The following day, I had to call the DPO, Ife central who then reported that there was a particular boy that was arrested at Wema Bank, OAU branch and that it has to do with 10million naira fraud. I went to interact with the boy and he made me realize that he actually opened the account at a time when Wema Bank was doing a promo and that he has not deposited a dime into the account, only for him to receive a credit alert of 10million naira last Monday. On Wednesday, he received a debit alert of 4million naira remaining 6million naira in the account. He discussed the issue with his pastor, parents and part adviser and he was advised to go to the bank to complain. On the day he promised to go to the bank, he said somebody called him to come and activate his account and that there is money in the account and he should come. He was thinking that he would just activate the account, collect the ATM card and report to them that this is what is happening, but on getting to the bank, the police arrested him and handed him over to Moore police station and he was transferred to Lagos the following day.

Tribune: Has the University security taken any steps as to validate or trace the source of the money found in the account?

University CSO: Further investigation revealed that some individuals in Wema Bank are using the account for fraud. Information also has it that they used the money to buy bitcoins and officials in the bank’s headquarter (in Lagos) are already aware of the whole thing. That’s why they used his account. From that account, they are now transferring the money to other accounts. This boy is a law student and I am of the opinion that they should clear him as soon as possible so that it will not be used against him in the nearest future and even when he wants to go to law school. Also, a Wema bank official (Segun) is directly involved and he has been apprehended and moved to Lagos on Saturday morning for further questioning. The president of faculty of law alongside the Manager of Wema bank OAU branch have also traveled to Lagos and the purpose is for them to cross-check the information. With what we have, it is not likely that Onuche is involved in the fraud. He was unnecessarily brought in and he is ignorant of what is going on in his account, but because there is an allegation on ground, we need to clear the air by carrying out the necessary investigations.

Tribune : Will there be any compensation for the stress he has been put through, or can he take a legal action against anyone as regards this case?

University CSO: He is capable of suing the bank administration after everything, but that will be after the police has done its investigations. After that, he can sue them for character assassination.

Interview conducted by Bamidele Williams, the Editor-In-Chief of PigeonPost News Agency in Obafemi Awolowo University.

