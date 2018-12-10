Oby Ezekwesili And The Chatham House Allegation -By Iyinoluwa Aboyeji

It is frightening how far fake news could go to douse the impact of positive public communication.

As someone who was present when the Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, addressed Nigerians at the Chatham House, I found it odd to believe that some Nigerians could actually twist the facts to suit their personal interests.

In clear and simple language, Ezekwesili stated her determination to foster unity and equality among Nigerians if elected president of the country.

She said she was determined to ensure that the constitutional rights of Nigerians would always be upheld by government, noting that there was a need to address the growing rate of poverty in Nigeria as well as uphold the rule of law in the opportunities available to every Nigerian regardless of race, region, religion, status or gender.

These were her words: “There is no doubt that Nigeria is a multi-plural nation. We are different people with diverse language, age, gender, religion, beliefs and status. As the president, I promise to play a role that acknowledges our differences yet fosters unity of diversity. All citizens will be accorded the fundamental rights guaranteed within the provisions of our constitution and laws.”

I was therefore flabbergasted to read in some online sites that the ACPN Presidential candidate promised to protect gay rights. As the President she is obligated to protect human rights, which are not equivalent to gay rights.

What Ezekwesili said was that if elected, her administration will work collaboratively with the judiciary and the legislature to safeguard every citizen’s rights as guaranteed in our constitutional democracy and ensure the protection of human rights according to the rule of law.

