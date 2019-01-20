Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu, And Fela Durotoye Are Not The Answer -By Ebere Okonkwo

Let us look at these fellows that were on stage last night. Kingsley Moghalu joined ANRP in 2017 discreetly, He added no value, propped up no one, supported nothing, and all the while was watching to see if it is a party that will just hand him the presidential ticket without election. When he found that the party was a bit republican in nature and open to all progressives, He left as nicodemously as he came. He then went shopping for ” a party that will adopt him”. Since he joined, YPP he hasn’t raised many candidates for the lower level and grassroots positions. He is consumed by his presidential project which is generally like a castle in the sky. Today INEC needs him to provide 120,000 polling agents…we shall see.

Oby Ezekwesili. When we started ANRP, We went to see her and asked her to join. She gave us a very encouraging speech and said she will continue in activism and BBOG. She asked us to poach her sons as she won’t do party politics but would like to be involved in helping to get a candidate that everyone can rally around to oust PDP APC. On the week of deadline for submission of Presidential candidates form, she sent her lieutenants to ask our presidential candidate to step down for her as she now wanted to run. When we said no, she went shopping for a party and got ACPN.

Barr. Ebere Okonkwo

Fela Durotoye. He has been about the longest in the race having declared his intention early on. He finally settled for ANN and contested for the ticket. There was a messy situation there as well but he took the ticket. Some party members insist that he did nothing to deepen the grassroots appeal by propping up candidates in the party upon whom he could expand the scope of a presidential campaign.

And in a corporate sense, Fela and Moghalu were at PACT with Oby presiding despite protestations that the PACT was premature as most of them didn’t even have party tickets.

Oby umpired and Fela won and Kingsley rejected it. Can these people build any consensus that will restructure this country of 200m people if few of them can’t agree?

The challenge is that these guys do not understand that the constituency of the presidency is the whole country, not Abuja and Lagos. To cover this space, you must at least have candidates for the lower level offices upon whose candidacy you can gain inroads to hinterlands.

But most of them are consumed with the beauty of their own rhetoric and are high on their own substance. They cannot consider any form of alliance nor can they carry the weight of a proper campaign. They have done nothing to build their parties beyond 2019 and therefore are interventionists and no builders.

I won’t be voting for them. They are not the answer.

