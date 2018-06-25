Of All, UDUS Still In The 14th Century -By Abdulsalam Toyeeb Opeyemi

Contrition twines me like a snake, sitting at the corner of my room wondering when my institution will approach the brink of development. It is the athanasia of many society that a man at the age of 43years should be knowledgeable and should not behave like a 7years old boy. Reverse is the case here in Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS).

I am pleased to inform you that UDUS is the most peaceful university in Nigeria, but it also turns out to be the most barbaric institution in the country. Despite her integrity in admission transparency, & course accreditation. There are still more bad niche in the school ; ranging from poor accommodation, 14th century system of management, whack SUG.

I will wish to make this epistle as laconic as I can. Accommodation in UDUS is like a gold, as the school hostel cannot accommodate half of the student population in the school. Due to this fact, student rent house around the school. But the cost of these house are too exorbitant. I was a victim of the inflated house rent scenario, I rented a rickety dilapidated house in which the wall of the room disintegrates everyday like a radioactive element for fifty-five thousand naira. It is only God that knows when the wall of the room will attain stability. Even proton-neutron ratio cannot measure the stability of these huts. Every session, UDUS admit thousands of student, alas! With no increase in hostel size.

The school is one of the second generation institution in the country, but UDUS can’t be compared with her mates the likes of Unijos, Unilorin, Unical e.t.c. UDUSOK is still in the 14th century when others are in the 21st century. If not, why will matriculation ceremony that ought to be celebrated with pomp & peagentry be celebrated like a burial ceremony.

Let me inform you that UDUS still use ppt for exam when many institution has adopted CBT exam method. The ICT building in UDUS is meant for JAMB exam. Where are the GST103 lecturers? Please orientate the school management about the use of ICT.

The Student Unioun Government in UDUS is an institute for fosca Jamboree(party show). Reason being that it is not functioning. I imploy the school to look into the system being practice as it is impossible for an Analog brain to lead a digital populace. I am also using this media to imploy the management to upgrade the University website as a wapka site is even better than it.

I choose not to be a product of fear, I won’t hide behind anonymity. I am Abdulsalam Toyeeb Opeyemi.

