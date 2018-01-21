Of foreigner killer herdsmen and colony -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

Colony is a territorial conquest by a colonial master and his army, not minding whether it was taken by force or dialogue. This is not what I wish to tell you, I wanted to inform you that it will be too bad for my state to allow a foreigner who has decided to kill its people in the name of protecting it’s own business, should he enjoy free land for such crime. Why should a group the Nigeria military and Police have proscribed criminal be given a land to colonize in my state.

Not all Fulanis are bad and not all herdsmen is a killer, infact my president is an herdsman who owns a ranch for cows in Daura. I am sure he didn’t get that as colony and I am sure he is a good man like many other Fulanis but why are we supposed to give the killer herdsmen our lands, why must we give foreigners our land?

How do we differentiate between the good and killer herdsmen, merge a killer with other peaceful lot among the Fulani’s into a colony?

Or are ‘criminals not terrorist” why are this herdsmen groups claiming to sponsor a revenge attack by killing people for a cow not proscribed a terror group and all patron arrested.

The only answer and solution is a compulsory ranching system.

