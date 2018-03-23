Of Godfatherism And Our Political System -By Abiodun Jamiu

When the head is sick, the whole body is ill and thus need a certified measures to caution, medicate and correctly correct the anomalies. When a significant part and/or subsystem of the social system is affected either by man’s handiwork or fabricated spells -apologies to the men of the underworld- all other institutions are affected.

There are lice that has been sucking and paralysing our political system, a collection of forces, all processes or institutions which involve control, influence, power or authority that generate effective demands, support inputs and attends to political cooperation and conflict for the subsequent evolution of the authoritative political decisions, which for time immemorial has gotten no full force exorcism and liberation consequent of its traditional origin.

Godfatherism, an age long cankerworm that is believed to stern from traditions, Maigida in the North to Baba kekere or Baba’sale in the West, involves a largely instrumental friendship in which an individual of higher socio-economic status (Godfather) uses his influence and resources to provide protection to a person of lower status, who for his part, reciprocate by offering general support and assistance including personal services to his patron (Godfather) ranging from submission of the state’s apparatus and resources to his patron at the expenses of the general populace or the proletariat (labourer or workers).

Realistically, though it does help and provide a ladder for the rise in status of the godson, it subvert the validity of the contract binding rulers and the ruled in which the general wellbeing of the individual member of the society should supersede individual will.

Public policies are cloaked in individual’s selfishness shroud, appointment lopsided in favor of Godfathers in order to secure future political expeditions, fiscal allocation mutilated with a drop left for the masses.

I agree with NTYTR -Not too young to rule- Bill, at least to a doorstep, in that it will, if adequate measures are not tabled, empower and add wings to Godfatherism in our God blessed country, Nigeria and subsequently provide a breeding habitat for corruption.

Proponents and appreciators of Godfatherism would argue broad and wide for the sustenance of their means of livelihood, claiming it to be traditional and an attack on it amount to attacks on traditions. Is our tradition aiming at destroying the future of the future to come?

Without being economical with words and the truth be concretely foundationed, the elected Godsons are eventually subvert from representing the will of the masses. He(godson) is a kind of toy perhaps, adventure game, controlled by its players with no threat of opposition if he is not to forsake his political adventure, any attempt to disregard directives emanating from his patron(Godfather) would lead to a wound and annihilation of the political system.

As it is widely believed ” where two elephants duel, it is the grass that suffers” in that it is the people that suffer. Innocent youths are used as foot soldiers -putting their lives at stakes, I wondered if they have duplicates- to bear the brunt.

On an antidote note, institutions should be strengthened and provisions of the constitution be upheld, in such measures that criteria into position of authority and subsidiary positions (cabinets) are made to encourage and allow people of integrity, not opportunists, in governance such as credibility, past criminal records etc are strictly put into cognizance.

Also, electoral system should be, at least if NTYTR Bill is eventually given assent, modified to accommodate youths in such a way that parties nomination form are regulated and made affordable for subsequent participation of young people of lower economic status in politics and/or governance without subjecting him/herself to the very bank of Godfathers.

To this end, it is our collective responsibilities, being one of the paraphernalia through which the relationship between the state and the citizens is materialized, to protect the state by frowning at any act of Patron-client relations in our political arena through our thumbs.

