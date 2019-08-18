Of Nigerian Youths, Invictus Obi, And Unhealthy Quest For Material Possessions -By Elvis Otsemehuno Ogah

Earlier this week, i was about the only Man in a hall filled with over 200 young women. It was an event organized & chaired by the Director General, National Centre for Women Development, in collaboration with Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) and supported by UNICEF.

The Conference was themed: “The Girl Child – Worth More than Gold”. It sought to bring global attention to challenges faced by the girl-child, especially in sub-saharan Africa.

As the Conference Anchor, and as a proud father of a girl-child, i took special interest in the event. The theme also resonated well with me. It gave me ample opportunity to share my thoughts, considering i’ve done considerable research on Millennials, Generation Z and Social Media Influence.

The arrest of Obinwanne Okeke aka Invictus Obi by the FBI yesterday just drives home my overarching points to the girls. Lust for material possessions and our quest to be like those we see on instagram pushes us into a life of ultimate damnation.

Listen, young Nigerians, especially the youths, as you get older you must develop a strong sense of self worth; knowing that comparing yourself to others is NO longer necessary can be a very powerful and liberating mindset. Celebrate your small victories as you journey through life. You must not be on the front page of Forbes Magazine like Invictus Obi before you celebrate yourself.

The only person you should try to be better than is who you were yesterday. To be yourself in a social media world that is constantly trying to make you something else is a great accomplishment.

Being a successful person is not necessarily defined by what you have achieved, but by what you have overcome. You’re strong. You’re powerful. You’re trying your best. Don’t be cowered by the Gucci, blingblings, filtered faces & 30billion in the ‘accant’ inanities you see on Instagram. Most times, they’re NOT true. Don’t go into depression because of someone who has choosen a lifestyle of yahooyahoo.

What lies behind you and what lies in front of you pales in comparison to what lies inside you. “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them” – Maya Angelou.

The act of comparison is an act of violence against yourself. Be your own cheerleader. STOP comparing yourself with others, stop struggling to fit in. Focus on how you can become the best version of yourself.

Your neighbour is driving a Benz, so what? Your ex classmate is doing trips to Dubai, ehnehn? She’s married you’re not, who cares? Its their lives. You don’t know if they’ve soiled their hands. Just stay clean. Embrace your personal victories and combat your challenges head-on.

Ultimately, know that this life is ephemeral. Material wealth are fleeting. Bear no grudges, let love lead. Hold on to your God !!