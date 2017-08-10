Of Nigeria’s ‘most pernicious vermin’ -By Niran Adedokun

The part of this headline in inverted commas is not original. I borrowed it from one of the most memorable lines in Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels, a satirical exploration of the virtues and vices that dot the lives of mortals in Western Europe of the 18th Century.

But more than one recent event in our national life have reminded me of the conversation between the characters, Lemuel Gulliver and the King of Brobdingnag in this classic literary piece, the ultimate implication it has on the motives of the power elite and the effects these motives have on the generality of humanity.

One example of such situations is the statement issued last weekend by a former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Col. Umar Abubakar Umar (retd.) on the need for Nigerians to stand up to the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs’ tendency to “crash the Federal Government’s war against corruption using the power of ‘oversight’ as cover.”

In his statement issued in Kaduna, Umar cited two instances in which the business interests of the leader of the committee had allegedly beclouded his judgment on the duties of the Nigerian Customs Service and Nigerian Ports Authority.

Without dwelling too much on the content of Umar’s release since the chairman of the committee, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has contradicted Umar’s position in a statement, the retired colonel’s intervention reminded me of the 2014 lecture delivered by the Emir of Kano, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, at the TEDx Youth platform in Abuja.

Then Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Sanusi, spoke on “overcoming the fear of vested interests,” suggesting taking his counsel may unlock the door of development which has been perpetually locked against Nigeria.

Sanusi talked about the assorted compromises that went on in the banking sector. He told about how a particular Managing Director fleeced the bank of depositors’ money to the tune of N200bn; how 200 pieces of real estate were recovered from another Chief Executive Officer in Dubai and the scam perpetrated in the name of subsidy on fuel importation.

Although a lot of us including yours truly scoffed at Sanusi’s postulation wondering if he was not part of the rot that the country had become, it was good and refreshing to hear a member of Nigeria’s elite speak the truth about the evil of their ravenous instincts.

One of the many takeaways from Sanusi’s unforgettable lecture is when he said: “The fundamental character of the Nigerian state is that for decades since we found oil, it has existed, not to serve the people but as a site for rent extraction by a very small minority that controls political power. It doesn’t matter where this group comes from. Whether it’s North or South or Muslim or Christian or military or civilian, the state has always been the site for the extraction of rent … This is at the heart of the problems of this country.”

Put in another words, Sanusi implied that the vested interests of our leaders are at the roots of the religious and ethnic crises, unemployment, lack of education and lack of health care that plague us. They profit from the poverty and underdevelopment of this country and will go to any length to continue to pave the ways to sustain their sacrilegious plundering of the nation’s resources.

Umar’s release last weekend brought back countless memories of allegations of self-serving gestures put up by our leaders under the pretence of looking out for the people.

A couple of years back, a senior friend of mine, who was in a position to know, confirmed my suspicions that the loud public hearing set up by the House of Representatives into the $16bn power expenditure alleged to have been incurred by then President Olusegun Obasanjo was nothing but a massive scheme to enrich members of the committee in charge.

He told of the day the committee visited the company he then worked for and how they refused to even take seats to see the PowerPoint presentations prepared for them. Instead, they allegedly sniffed around for monetary inducement like dogs seeking new territory.

I am sure readers know that this is not farfetched at all. We cannot have so easily forgotten the Farouk Lawal/ Femi Otedola episode in which the former House of Representatives member was accused of having demanded a certain amount of money in exchange for clearing Oteloda’s company from complicity in the subsidy scam saga.

We have heard stories of government agencies buying travel tickets and giving allowances to legislators who have oversight responsibilities over them.

Now, do these not explain the lax oversight from legislators and why Nigerians cannot go to bed with their eyes closed on many areas of our national lives? Is this not why a nation so endowed in resources, human and natural, cannot boast of a competitive aviation sector; why education, banking, health and even our economy have all gone south on us?

Although Umar’s intervention was focused on the legislature, none of these would happen without the collaboration of members of the executive arm of government. So in Nigeria, presidents, governors, local government chairmen, leaders of parties and business executives play with the rules and circumvent regulations that should govern and give us a decent society.

Year in year out, they appropriate resources that belong to all of us and would even play on the intelligence of the unsuspecting public and drag us into their proxy wars, which unknown to us, almost always have nothing to do with our well-being.

Governors would manipulate legislators into enacting laws that satisfy their avaricious appetites eternally. Legislators do not also do that for free; they arm-twist the executive into compromises that jeopardise the interest of the people. Nigeria’s leaders simply live to exploit the people.

As a result, the country has continued to breed a hungry, angry and increasingly violent citizenry, which, reduced to living in abject poverty in the midst of evident plenty, take vengeance on society by becoming deviant and devious.

At a point in this country, we swore that none of our people could contemplate suicide bombing but the last one decade has burst our bubble. Suddenly, in Nigeria, it has become dangerous to leave your home.

This last Sunday, gunmen stormed a church in an otherwise quiet village in Anambra State and took the lives of 12 innocent people. Now, going into a worship place to kill is one thing, making such a devilish venture a mission at dawn is another issue entirely. But we already had ample warnings from the near one decade old terrorism of Boko Haram insurgents and the growing brutality of Fulani herdsmen.

