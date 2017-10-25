Of Truths, Constitutions And Actions -By Oluwamayowa Lala

There are three concerns here, first, truths leading to the second which is constitutions which finally lead to the third, actions.

OF TRUTHS

Truth is a statement that is correct about the past, present or future. Truths are ground works upon which every man should seek to establish their ventures in lives, most of us embrace so many scholastic doctrines in schools and other places of learning with that aim to get certain bulk of knowledge but very few people (through the act of humility of heart and readiness to learn) experience the glorious transmogrification from crassness of heart to sureness of heart by coming to the pure realm of truth that brings with it settled mind and firm heart.

Every areas of life have their truths, or should we say they have facts and figures. Shares of life ranging from business, theology, history, science, morals, etc. they all have their timeless or faltering facts, know the facts about your own business or affair and soldier on, falsehood is on its guard lying in wait to mangle souls and strangle men in the spirit.

A man of sound mind armed with important truths of his business, venture, pursuit or affairs would repeatedly triumph over attacks of these ugly falsehoods, but conversely there are those who would insouciantly allow apostles or objects of falsehood to hit them down with shitloads and dungs of untruth, and thereby causing themselves to be perpetually grounded while life fades away unconcernedly.

Casting more light, permit me in my line of thinking and observations to present to thou two manifestations of some funny agents that are engendering bad polity of falsehood or its correspondents in our daily affairs.

The first set are those heretic ‘strange children’ (or fake clergies) who in their officiousness will serve people with extra biblical or anti-biblical messages in their spirit of hyperpentecostalism which does not in any way conform with the kingdom philosophy of the simple gospel that gives life. Considering the harm they do, One cannot but soberly and heartily pray that God save one from their wiles. But you(!) who would seal up thy prayer, take the step of faith and humility to know the truth.

The second and last band of these people are these commentators who thrive on sensationalism mixed with half-truths rather than substantial facts, they are simply feeding their unsuspecting audience with hoax. Let the topic be what it may, politics, morals, science, technology, education, etc. They’ll pop up unashamedly to stubbornly supply their unbalanced and poorly researched submissions occasioned by their intellectual shallowness, hypocrisy or deliberate will to misinform others, the commotions they cause are more than the intellectual and profiting substance they deliver.

What more is there to say about truth? I presently think in my Biblical mind that it suffices to call truth ‘a light’. Truth is the great good that insulates the soul of men from the poisonous hanks of exogenous elements of falsehood that paralyse many minds into delusion, self-deception, unjustifiable docility, confusion. Jesus said, “Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.” (John 8:32).

OF CONSTITUTION

Constitution is the system of rules that guide actions. To also use philosophy as a synonym of constitution for the purpose of this discourse, Carter Good (1959) in his definition of philosophy submitted that, Philosophy is an integrated personal view which serves to guide the individual’s conduct and thinking.

Now, to connect the dots between truth and Constitution/philosophy, it requires us to know that beliefs conceived by people whether false or true form their constitution. Personal constitution, philosophy, policy, principle (for operating in life) is an extension of a person’s belief and same goes for any society.

Meeting with people especially for the first time, we usually take time to quickly read them i.e an act equivalent to knowing their constitution and by so doing we can as an act of necessity place them correctly where they really belong.

In this age of subjectivism (or can we say it has always been like that) where many people quiver spontaneously to conform to the bad portion of the society system, the society comes with its own constitution and philosophies of ephemeralness that seeks to suffocate your own personal constitution if you are one of those who seek to lead a cautious life – full of discipline and a courteous life- full of love. It is generally a case of venomous elements in the society struggling with the truths in a non-conformist.

Imbibe truths and therewith form your personal constitution to live by, Amen.

OF ACTIONS

It is simple science to submit that a man’s constitution guides his desires, wills and prospects which invariably affects his actions as an end result.

O dear beloveds, the sum and substance of the truth, constitution and action matter are that truths form good personal or societal constitution which directly or indirectly translates to good personal or societal actions.

AN ADDENDUM ON ACTIONS

Francis Bacon reported; Question was asked of Demosthenes, what is the chief part of an orator? he answered, action; what next? action: what next again? action.

Bold acts do not occur with persons who are grounded in ignorance of basic facts concerning the matters of life at hand, likewise serious actions do not feature in the equations of doubtful minds, for it is usually and sadly ‘difficult’ for men of doubt to achieve tangibles.

For self-examination, I am perceiving that all these gangrenes of the mind such as doubt, falsehood, fear, half knowledge can be endogenously caused by the horde of intellectual laziness, highmindedness, self-conceit and the likes on the part of the sufferer, while these woes can be – on the other hand exogenously caused by sheer wickedness of awon-eniyan-bi-esu (satanic proxies) with deliberate will lying in wait to deceive, these ills are ‘demotivators’ and deactivators that renders people clueless and visionless!

Whoso would be an accomplished person must inexorably seek to exterminate all substances of doubt, uncertainty and falsehood within private system of operation by immersing self with the spirit of humility and faith into the relevant TRUTHS for good CONSTITUTIONAL framework for best ACTIONS. Amen.

