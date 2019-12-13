Of VAT and the ‘Food Packs’ -By Ajibola Olomola

Dear Segun,

I have just read your Verdict at the back page of THISDAY, a column I never miss and which is undoubtedly one of the most influential in Nigeria today. As usual, your intervention on the ‘Illusion of a Food Pack Economy’ goes to the heart of the matter. We need to stimulate economic growth and the SME sector deserves a lot of focus. I won’t bore you with statistics since the empirical information set out in your column is corroborated by the Nigeria Office of Statistics that indicate SMEs provide up to 74% of total labour in Nigeria and up to 60% of our consumer markets and manufacturing.

Therefore, it’s obvious that whatever we do for this sector will have a direct material impact on Nigeria’s long term macro economy growth and stability. We need to applaud and incentivise the type of Nigerian entrepreneurs you have selected for mention in your column and the millions more that are unsung and unheard. We need to create a lot more of such entrepreneurs.

However, I think you ought to have taken more than a casual glance at the 2019 Finance Bill as regards its proposals for the SME sector. Rather than give a token tax incentive, the Bill proposes to eliminate corporate taxation altogether for small enterprises with turnover of up to N25million and a reduction in tax rate for those with turnover between N25million to N100million. The same compliance exemption is extended to small businesses for VAT purposes, thus shielding them significantly from the impact of the proposed VAT rate increase to 7.5%. Other palliative measures are included but I want to focus more on incentives for business rather than consumption, although stimulating consumer spending is also a critical strategy to pursue as we seek to get Nigeria growing again.

I think the pro-poor implications of the Bill’s policy thrust should also be highlighted. In effect, it represents the federal government making an investment in all small and medium scale enterprises in Nigeria. The government evidently hopes that this will first, achieve a major reduction in their cost of business and cost of compliance with regulations; second, invite even greater investment into the economy. Furthermore, that those businesses will be able to plough back much more of their return into expanding their businesses so that we may expect to hear multiple more success stories of the sort that you have narrated in your column; Nigerians working hard in the face of daunting challenges to achieve their dreams and/or to eke out honest living. This, in my opinion, is one way to help shift millions of Nigerians out of poverty in a structured and intentional manner.

I hope my comments will encourage you to take another look at the provisions of the Bill and hopefully consider making further proposals to help the federal government achieve its objectives for the sector.

• Olomola is a Partner, KPMG Advisory Tax & Regulatory Services, Nigeria