Ogun 2019: The Political Initialism Of Zoning And Performance -By Abraham Adonor

In 2011 while the PDP led incumbent government tried imposing a candidate on the good people of Ogun state and failed, they left to form the ‘defunct’ PPN with disgruntled chauvinism dividing the then ruling party structure only for the “APC” [in quote] now outgoing government to benefit from this fallout.

Ogun West has been the center of the divide and coincidentally the least developed in the last 16 years even though it has contributed its equal quota to the GDP growth of the state. the Ogun State Government generated huge IGR from Ado Odo/Ota local government and yet the council still lacks infrastructural development and other social amenities from the present state administration.

In 2019 history is about to repeat itself again as Ogun West is still being used as the bait for transferring good governance with similar characters in new acronyms.

Both OGD and SIA have claimed to’ in truth’ do the needful of wanting to transfer power to the political zoning arrangement of which they benefited from when their emergence came contrary to the approved zoning.

While In 2011 it was GNI, even though he is still running with a new club (ADC) and wearing a branded jersey this time, making it his third and getting several endorsements and approval; Fast forward 2019 this time it is TRIPLE-A ‘cassaving’ the demand of equity after several rancor of imposition and check balancing, benefiting from a loosed end.

Like 2011 they ran to quorum a bandwagon of grievance in PPN 8 years down the line an old principle in a new guise of APM with total support for the presidential APC and dismantling battle the state chapter.

The PDA factor is not left out, and I personally don’t believe a divided house which has stripped Ogun West from benefiting from democratic dividend would create a difference or gain momentum; and like the popular English idiomatic proverb says “you cannot simultaneously retain your cake and eat it”, Once the cake is eaten, it is gone.

Those who have been jumping parties for a selfish purpose from time immemorial AD-PDP-ACN-PPN-APC and now APM are no true democrats and do not know the true values Awolowo lived for. They are members of the new coalition of Any Government in Power (AGP) and their major aim is to misinform voters while promising to deliver votes are given huge sum for campaigns.

Ogun people deserves good stewardship and accountability irrespective or zone, tribe or affiliation; and coming from a Zone should not be a criteria for performance, equity should prevail and opportunity given for development, this should be the role the Ogun State Council Of Traditional Rulers take-up as election build up rather than separate endorsement.

This time around Ogun people would vote for only the best as Ogun deserve

a breath of fresh air, Ogun is in the look for [the Triple-C] Competence-Character-Commitment which are the suitability benchmark for the forthcoming election.

Acronym Simplified by Appearance.

PDP- People’s Democratic Party

PPN- People’s Party of Nigeria

APC- All Progressive Congress

GDP- Gross Domestic Product

IGR- Internal Generated Revenue

OGD- Otunba Gbenga Daniel

SIA- Senator Ibikunle Amosun

GNI- Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka

ADC- African Democratic Congress

TRIPLE-A – Abiodun Akinlade

APM- Allied Peoples Movement

PDA- Prince Dapo Abiodun

AD- Alliance for Democracy

ACN- Action Congress of Nigeria

APG- Allied Peoples Movement

Triple-C – Competence Character Commitment

OBJ- Obasanjo

CSO- Chief Segun Osoba

PMB- President Muhammadu Buhari

SBK- Senator Buruji Kashamu

HDB- Hon. Dimeji Bankole

OSCTR- Ogun State Council Of Traditional Rulers.

-Adonor Ebosetale

Concerned Citizen.