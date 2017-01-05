Ohanaeze Ndigbo Accused of Fraudulent Election; Igbo Mandate Congress Condemns Process.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been accused by many of the aspirants involved in the election processes of trying to hoist a leadership in continuation of the culture of corruption, impunity and lack of focus which characterized the two previous regimes of the group. Some have taken their complaints and observation to the leadership of IMC. IMC have been at the forefront of fighting corruption within Ohanaeze leadership and have received valuable information which suggests electoral fraud.

The plot to scheme some suspicious ‘scratch my back, I scratch yours leadership’ was hatched immediately after the Igbo Day Celebrations of September 9th when the Gary Igariwey and Joe Nwaorgu led leadership deliberately failed to constitute the electoral panel till a time in December, when it will be devoid of fairness. The Prof Anya O Anya led electoral commission held its first meeting on the 29th of December where they fixed the local gout congress for Jan 4th, State Congress Jan 6th, and National Elections for January 9th.2017. Imeobi Meeting was hurriedly convened on the 31st December, 2016, to give the election date a semblance of legality.

Igbo Mandate Congress have learnt that three aspirants are contesting for the President General Slot vis Chief Nnia Nwodo (former Minister of Culture and Information ), Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Former governor of Anambra State and Former Chief of Naval Staff) and Prof Chiweyite Ejike,(former Vice Chancellor, Anambra State University of Science and Technology (ASUTECH) and later Pro-Chancellor, FUTO, Owerri) Though IGBO Mandate Congress sees these three gladiators as capable of leading Ndigbo, the body frowns at the process which is skewed to favor a particular candidate,

Igbo Mandate Congress learnt that Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is in support of Nnia Nwodo and is ready to provide needed logistics, Nwodo is supposed to provide experience. Igbos in Lagos who felt marginalized over the years that Ohanaeze abandoned them to their fate, believe in the candidature of Allison Madueke while Igbos in Diaspora and Igbo professionals and intellectuals believe that Prof Ejike will bring intellectual and administrative flair to Ohanaeze leadership out of numerous scandals.

IMC believes that any Ohanaeze leadership which comes through fraudulent process, will use fraudulent means to keep the office The two immediate past regimes were characterized by allegations of fraud, scamming Ex President Jonathan of billions of naira for endorsement at the expense of serious negotiations on critical infrastructural development of Ndigbo.IMC knows that the second visit Ohanaeze had with Jonathan IN January 2015 yielded some cool cash which was shared at Chelsea Hotel, Abuja. The second batch of the money was brought into the Ohanaeze Secretariat where there was a free for all fight for Jonathan’s cash.

The financial indiscipline which led to the dissolution of the Ohanaeze Youth Council was as a direct result of the grievances of the Isiguzoro led Ohanaeze Youth Council which believes that while billions was being shared among some select elite for Jonathan elections, the youth wing was a paltry given N2 million naira to share. They therefore decided to seek funds anywhere and anyhow to run their group.

Igbo Mandate Congress is ready for any action, legal or otherwise to preserve the integrity of Ohanaeze if a level playing field is not provided.

Rev Obinna Akukwe

Director General. Igbo Mandate Congress IMC

