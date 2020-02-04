Okada ban: Riders protested it -By AY Struggle

Okada, tricycles riders and sympathizers trooped out en-mass to protest against the unjust and recent ban of Okada and tricycles by Lagos State government. This really exposed more the antics of the government to subject innocent and less privileged Nigerians to further hardship.

Despite that: the administration of Babajide Sanwoolu has irresponsibly taken away youth empowerment and employment as one of the cardinal projects of his administration, the hardworking Nigerians have taken transportation as a saving Grace to cater to their respective families.

The Nigeria security agencies acted as the bulldog of the government by unleashing terror on peaceful protesters at Ijora where the lives of innocent youths were cut short by the Lagos State task force. This is barbaric, inhumane, wicked and a direct attack on Nigerians.

The policy must be rejected outrightly and the governor should be held responsible for further violence that might erupt sooner or later, the task force is killing and maiming likewise extorting and even going beyond the boundary of operations.

We say No! Okada and Keke Napep must not be banned as the government itself doesn’t have a substantial reason to ban it and if they do, they should call for a debate. Alternatives should be provided and more jobs should be provided to Lagos citizens