Olisa Metuh: When A Party-Man’s Loyalty Appears To Be Forgotten -By Ifeanyichukwu Mmoh

He was a party man, a vocal loyalist and former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). As far as partisan politics was concerned in this country Nigeria, he was a household name and still is. Chief Olisa Metuh became a marked man from the day the decision was taken to put the opposition PDP out of business for good. The hatchet men reasoned that if it could only put away the mouthpiece – who of course, was Chief Olisa Metuh; then publicity secretary of the PDP – the opposition was as good as vanquished.

This, they did shortly after assuming power in 2016. The administration that promised her citizens so much CHANGE and has so far insisted on having delivered on that change even though there is nothing on ground for justification could muster the guts to attempt to silence the opposition – which they once were. Prior to the coming of this government, Nigerians can attest to the fact that as obnoxious as the APC was before 2015, none of its stalwarts was arrested or thrown into jail despite the hate they spread around the country in the name of campaigns back then.

So if the masses are today crying foul against the APC leadership while the APC lashed back at the citizens to the point of accusing them of suffering from myopia which was why they could not see the change. Only one other way was possible for such change to have come. The clampdown on opposition is new to our politics especially since the end of the Olusegun Obasanjo presidency. The abuse of the fundamental human rights of folks like Chief Olisa Metuh, Col. Sambo Dasuki and Sheik El-ZakZakky are new.

The presence of cattle herdsmen in the middle belt region where they continued to destroy innocent lives and burn down houses of Nigerian citizens are new. The widespread poverty and hunger in the land; with the poorest of the northern region scattered all over the federation today, begging alms, doing crime, abusing drugs and messing the environment with so much filth are all new. The hike in the price of PMS from 86 naira to 145 naira is new. The increase on our foreign debt figure by over $12 billion USD is new.

Perhaps, this is the change we aren’t seeing! Events have so far proved that the arrest and detaining of Chief Olisa Metuh was a wrong route to strike at the opposition as the PDP has not only continued to move on quite gallantly but is at the moment set to – on behalf of the Nigerian people – take back the country from the hands of the APC and send them back into the rank and file of opposition. However, the amazing thing seems to be that at the moment, Metuh’s loyalty to the PDP turned out to be detrimental to him instead of to the party.

As the PDP advances, one expects to see a coordinated move towards the secure of his release. Yes, there is a 400 million naira allegation of fraud and money laundry against him and if truth be told, Chief Metuh was not targeted primarily because of this allegation but because of his loud and audacious stance as a party man against the APC; during and after the 2015 general elections. Like Chief Ayodele Fayose, Chief Metuh’s crime was challenging the party in power.

I know many will say: this is why he who lived in glass house must never throw stones. True. But if he does not throw stones, how shall he know that he lived in glass house? The point is that there existed a judicial system and it is yet to convict the man-in-question of any crime or wrong doing yet he is in remand. In January 5, 2016, Chief Olisa Metuh was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC regarding some fund (Arms Deal) said to have been traced to his firm and in February 5, 2018, he arrived at the Federal high court in Abuja in an ambulance.

The question is, why should the EFCC put persons in remand even as they still investigated and before approaching the court with a case? This man is yet to be pronounced guilty yet he is not free to go about his legitimate business. His family is left in the open with no breadwinner to provide. What a system of prosecution indeed! The lack of regard for the rule of law is perhaps the greatest attribute of this change as is being delivered by this government. For an individual to go into remand on mere allegations, spoke of a military-style of justice dispensation.

Beyond that, there was also the attribute of selective prosecution. About a year ago, former SGF Engr. Babachir Lawal was asked by the president to step aside over an allegation of a 200 million naira grass-cutting contract. The president’s actions came after many months of massive pressure on the government to look into the allegation. When the action came, Nigerians felt the prosecution, remand and bail drama would ensue but were disappointed about the fact that the EFCC has since pretended it is not aware of any grass-cutting scandal or any Engr. Babachir Lawal.

Nigerians have seen enough of this kind of CHANGE to be convinced that another 4 years under this government would spell doom for everyone. Call it whatever you liked; give it any name you feel but the reality remains that if a democratic government could disregard the judiciary as it so pleased it; then of what use was the national assembly? If it could muscle the opposition to any corner it wished; of what use then was the coming 2019 elections? The PDP has re-emerged from the storms stronger than ever but why does it look like a party man’s loyalty is forgotten in the past?

Chief Olisa Metuh’s continued incarceration is great damage to the kind of politicking that existed in our clime. Where goes the saying: an injury to one is an injury to all? If loyalty is still an important ingredient in today’s world, then Chief Olisa Metuh deserves to be given attention or be allowed to go home and take care of his family instead of remaining in remand for a no case.

Comrade Ifeanyichukwu Mmoh is an advocate for attitudinal change, a researcher and authored (THE ORIGIN OF IGBO MARGINALIZATION IN NIGERIA). 08062577718.

Comments

comments