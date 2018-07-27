Olusola Eleka Lost Election, Fayose Lost Immunity Time For Fayose To Face The Music! -By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Saturday night, Kolapo Olusola Eleka the PDP gubernatorial handpicked candidate by Governor Ayodele Fayose lost the election to APC’s Kayode Fayemi. As expected, APC cheers and PDP sobs.

It’s a sad commentary on our democracy that both parties paid voters pittance to buy their votes. However, Ekiti people channeled their anger into ruthless political action and stopped Fayose and his crony Eleka from taking Ekiti State further into the abyss. Ekiti people weaponized their anger with their PVCs instead of swallowing it. Fayose and his candidate were sent packing.

Fayose, like all other evil doers who preside over the affairs of Nigeria, get away with their evils, because they are shielded by the obnoxious immunity clause in the Constitution that protects them from being prosecuted for their crimes. Time changes everything. The soon to be ex-governor Fayose will loose his immunity. and it will be time time for him to face the music. Nobody wishes evil for himself or herself. We all want to avert evil at all cost. But it doesn’t work that way. Life functions on the law of cause and effect: “For every cause there’s a corresponding effect.” What you sow today determines what you reap tomorrow. From the creation of the world, evil is prominent in human lives. Indeed, evil dominates the good. Fayose era in Ekiti State was dominated by evil. He acted without considering the consequences.

Nemesis awaits every evil doer. Nemesis is not revenge. Nemesis is “a source of harm or ruin, punishment administered in return for a wrong committed, a penalty imposed for wrongdoing: a punishment imposed for a violation of the law.” There comes a time when we all face the law of nature. We’ll all pay for all our evil deeds. It’s a matter of time and the reward will come. The time has come for Fayose to claim reward for all his evil deeds in Ekiti. “What the wicked fear,” the Bible reminds us, “shall certainly and suddenly come upon them.” This is the time Fayose dread most. “The wicked often fears to be maim as they maim others,’ the Bible explains further, “kill as they kill others; cheat as they cheated others; lie about as they lied about others, lied as they lied to others, destroy as they destroy others.”

I have no sympathy for Fayose. No justice loving people should sympathize with him given the atrocities he has committed against Ekiti State and Ekiti people. But his loyalists and die-hard supporters of his evil doings think otherwise. They built a wall of invincibility and infallibility around him. They trembled with fear and awe at the mention of Fayose. They feel he’s been mistreated and manhandled by the armada of army and police brought to Ekiti to maintain law and order during the election.

Suffering from collective and selective amnesia, the pro Fayoses couldn’t remember all the evils Fayose perpetrated during 2014 elections. They lament on the death of democracy. “How can a government of change treat him like that’? they queried. Whereas, Fayose killed democracy many years ago. To them, Fayose should not pay for his sins because according to them, it will amount to revenge. “Though hand join in hand,” the Bible warns us, “the wicked shall not go unpunished.”

With a new governor and all immunity gone, all criminal cases against Fayose that had gone cold over the years must be revived, reheard, and fast tracked. Without justice there can never be peace. Fayemi administration must ensure Fayose is prevented from flee from justice. “The wheels of justice turn slowly, but grind exceedingly.” Victims of Fayose killings and wickedness have been waiting for years for the day when justice will be served. It’s been a long time coming. The time has come for Fayose to account for his deeds. It’s time for the scoundrel pay for his sins!

