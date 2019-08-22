Connect with us

Omoyele Sowore And His Recent Revolution Madness -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

1 hour ago

on

Omoyele Sowore

It is no longer news that the radical owner of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, is now in the custody of the DSS over his revolution madness. Some Nigerians are praising him for being so bold and fighting for the good of all, but the truth is that this man is only fighting for himself, for his own pockets.

It will be recalled that Omoyele Sowore ran in the recently conducted Presidential election and he lost the seat. If he had won the Presidential election, would he have had this revolution madness and would this matter have come up? No doubt, Sowore would have been satisfied with what Aso Rock could offer him. And anyone who tries this same revolution madness, I am sure Sowore would crush that person. Nigerian people, think. Who wants another person to pour sand into one’s garri. That is exactly what Sowore is doing to President Buhari, and Buhari will surely crush that “rebellion”.

Please, Sowore, wait for your turn and allow Mr. President to rule Nigeria in peace. That is all I have to say, my brother.

