On Burning The American And Israeli’s Flags In Nigeria -By Mahadi Amiru Yawale

Qud’s day: This is a day in which people(particularly Muslims) around the world show solidarity to the oppressed people of the world particularly those in Palestine. The day was assigned by Imam Khomeini of blessed memory soon after the Islamic revolution in Iran.
Since the occupation of Palestine began in 1948, most religious scholars and people of conscience have been
After the revolution in Iran, all official
He says:
“In the name of Allah the All-Compassionate, the Most Merciful. For many years, I have been notifying the Muslims of the danger posed by the usurper Israel which today has intensified its savage attacks against the Palestinian brothers and sisters, and which, in the south of Lebanon in particular, is continually bombing Palestinian homes in the hope of crushing the Palestinian struggle. I ask all the Muslims of the world and the Muslim governments to join together to sever the hand of this usurper and its supporters. I call on all the Muslims of the world to select as al-Quds Day the last Friday in the holy month of Ramadan which is itself a determining period and can also be the determiner of the Palestinian people’s fate and through a ceremony demonstrating the solidarity of Muslims worldwide, announce their support for the legitimate rights of the Muslim people. I ask God Almighty for the victory of the Muslims over the infidel”.
This year’s(2019) processions/rallies were organised and conducted peacefully in all the aforementioned countries Except in Nigeria.
In Nigeria, rallies were
During the protest, the protesters took banners, placards and posters of #FreeZakzaky calling for the freedom of Palestine and at the same time calling for the immediate release of the Sheikh, Ibrahim Zakzaky(H), who has been in illegal detention for all most 4 years despite the order of his release by a competent high court in Abuja.
At Abuja, when the protesters reached their stopping point, they brought out
I want to make it clear to people like them that US and Israel are the perpetrators of all kinds of injustice, oppression, persecutions and other inhuman acts mated on Palestinians. As a human right activist, you shouldn’t be biased and selfish. Saying the truth is your obligation even if it is against you.
The Israeli and US governments have been demolishing the Palestinians homes illegally and constantly. There was even an analysis that shows that more than 3,000+ homes for the Palestinians were demolished. Recently, Israeli forces blew up the family home of 19-year-old Palestinian Omar Abu Leila, who was killed over an alleged
Since 2000, more than 10,000 Palestinian children have been subject to the Israeli military court system. Israeli security forces detain children under the age of 12 for interrogation for extended periods of time even though prosecution of children under 12 is prohibited by Israeli military law. Human Rights Watch reported in 2018 that Israel’s security forces detained Palestinian children “often using unnecessary force, questioned them without a family member present, and made them sign confessions in Hebrew, which most did not understand.” Such detentions, the same group discovered in 2015, “included the use of chokeholds, beatings, and coercive interrogation on children between the ages of 11 and 15 years.”
‘The intercept’ reported that Israel’s military typically arrests and prosecutes 500 to 700 Palestinian children between the ages of 12 and 17 each year, subjecting them to coercive interrogation, physical violence, and trials in military courts that lack basic guarantees of due process
Recent analysis showed the Israeli government is detaining Palestinians children over 16,000 illegally from 2,000. Hanan Ashrawi, an officer in one Palestinians
All these inhuman acts are been supported by
There is a lot of evidence to prove that Israeli and US are the sponsored and perpetrators of all the inhuman acts against the Palestinians.
In conclusion, burning the flags of the US and Israel shows nothing but signs of dislike of all kind of oppression they are mating on Palestinians and the entire oppressed people of the world which every person irrespective of religion, tribe, ethnics, nation, and their likes is supported to do.
“Our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of Palestine,” said Mahatma Gandhi.