On Burning The American And Israeli’s Flags In Nigeria -By Mahadi Amiru Yawale

Qud’s day: This is a day in which people(particularly Muslims) around the world show solidarity to the oppressed people of the world particularly those in Palestine. The day was assigned by Imam Khomeini of blessed memory soon after the Islamic revolution in Iran.

Since the occupation of Palestine began in 1948, most religious scholars and people of conscience have been demanding justice for the Palestinian people who have been in illegal persecution by the American and Israeli’s government for the past 50 years.

After the revolution in Iran, all official ties to Israel were broken and Israel’sembassy in Iran was granted to the Palestinians. When a new Israeli raid began on the south of Lebanon on Ramadan 13th, 1399 AH (August 7th, 1979), Imam Khomeini gave a speech in which he announced the last Friday of the month of Ramadan to be known as ‘al-Quds Day’:

He says:

“In the name of Allah the All-Compassionate, the Most Merciful. For many years, I have been notifying the Muslims of the danger posed by the usurper Israel which today has intensified its savage attacks against the Palestinian brothers and sisters, and which, in the south of Lebanon in particular, is continually bombing Palestinian homes in the hope of crushing the Palestinian struggle. I ask all the Muslims of the world and the Muslim governments to join together to sever the hand of this usurper and its supporters. I call on all the Muslims of the world to select as al-Quds Day the last Friday in the holy month of Ramadan which is itself a determining period and can also be the determiner of the Palestinian people’s fate and through a ceremony demonstrating the solidarity of Muslims worldwide, announce their support for the legitimate rights of the Muslim people. I ask God Almighty for the victory of the Muslims over the infidel”.

On al-Quds day, demonstrations are held around the world in over 80+ Islamic and non-Islamic countries. Among these are Malaysia, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Turkey, United States of America, Canada, Norway, Azerbaijan, Sudan, England, Bahrain, Bosnia, Tunisia, Pakistan, Australia, Germany, Romania, Kuwait, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Venezuela , Albania, Yemen, Greece and also NIGERIA.

This year’s(2019) processions/rallies were organised and conducted peacefully in all the aforementioned countries Except in Nigeria.

In Nigeria, rallies were organised by Islamic Movement in Nigeri a in over 30 cities and town including the capital territory Abuja under the distinguished leadership of his eminence Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky(H). In all the towns and cities the processions were conducted peacefully except in KADUNA where the procession was attacked by the Nigerian Police Force which led to the death of one and some injured.

During the protest, the protesters took banners, placards and posters of #FreeZakzaky calling for the freedom of Palestine and at the same time calling for the immediate release of the Sheikh, Ibrahim Zakzaky(H), who has been in illegal detention for all most 4 years despite the order of his release by a competent high court in Abuja.

At Abuja, when the protesters reached their stopping point, they brought out USA and ISRAEL’s flags, caricature of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu and burnt. This is what makes some people confused including some activists like Prince Deji Adeyanju and Femi Fani Kayode(FFK).

I want to make it clear to people like them that US and Israel are the perpetrators of all kinds of injustice, oppression, persecutions and other inhuman acts mated on Palestinians. As a human right activist, you shouldn’t be biased and selfish. Saying the truth is your obligation even if it is against you.

The Israeli and US governments have been demolishing the Palestinians homes illegally and constantly. There was even an analysis that shows that more than 3,000+ homes for the Palestinians were demolished. Recently, Israeli forces blew up the family home of 19-year-old Palestinian Omar Abu Leila, who was killed over an alleged at tack near the illegal Israeli settlement of Ariel, in the occupied West Bank district of Salfit. They are doing all these despite the fact that Israeli rights groups have criticised home demolitions as acts of collective punishment which are a violation of international law. Israel’s Supreme Court has largely upheld the demolition policy.

Since 2000, more than 10,000 Palestinian children have been subject to the Israeli military court system. Israeli security forces detain children under the age of 12 for interrogation for extended periods of time even though prosecution of children under 12 is prohibited by Israeli military law. Human Rights Watch reported in 2018 that Israel’s security forces detained Palestinian children “often using unnecessary force, questioned them without a family member present, and made them sign confessions in Hebrew, which most did not understand.” Such detentions, the same group discovered in 2015, “included the use of chokeholds, beatings, and coercive interrogation on children between the ages of 11 and 15 years.”

‘The intercept’ reported that Israel’s military typically arrests and prosecutes 500 to 700 Palestinian children between the ages of 12 and 17 each year, subjecting them to coercive interrogation, physical violence, and trials in military courts that lack basic guarantees of due process .

Israeli soldiers, police and security guards killed at least 75 Palestinians from the OPT, including East Jerusalem, and five Palestinians with Israeli citizenship. Some of those killed were shot while attacking Israelis or suspected of intending an attack. Many, including children, were shot and unlawfully killed while posing no immediate threat to life. Israeli soldiers and police and Israel Security Agency officers subjected Palestinian detainees, including children, to torture and other ill-treatment with impunity, particularly during arrest and interrogation. Reported methods included beatings, slapping, painful shackling, sleep deprivation, use of stress positions and threats.

Recent analysis showed the Israeli government is detaining Palestinians children over 16,000 illegally from 2,000. Hanan Ashrawi, an officer in one Palestinians organisation (PLO) have strongly condemned this damn act of Israel against the P alestinians .

All these inhuman acts are been supported by US and Saudi Arabia’s regime.

There is a lot of evidence to prove that Israeli and US are the sponsored and perpetrators of all the inhuman acts against the Palestinians.

In conclusion, burning the flags of the US and Israel shows nothing but signs of dislike of all kind of oppression they are mating on Palestinians and the entire oppressed people of the world which every person irrespective of religion, tribe, ethnics, nation, and their likes is supported to do.

“Our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of Palestine,” said Mahatma Gandhi.