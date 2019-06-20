On Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai’s “Nigerian Soldiers Are Not Committed” Statement -By Segun Ogunlade

“It is unfortunate, but the truth is that almost every setback the Nigerian Army has had in our operations in recent times can be traced to insufficient willingness to perform assigned tasks or simply insufficient commitment to a common national and military course by those at the frontlines.” – Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, June 18, 2019.

According to Punch newspaper, those are the exact words of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai at a leadership workshop for mid-level officers and soldiers in Abuja. This is surprising as the COAS himself had commended those at the frontline for largely decimating the insurgents. Such a statement as this is a clear contradiction of his initial statements about the progress of the Nigerian military in fighting insurgency in the north-east.

Openly calling out the soldiers for not being committed to a national cause would only dampen their morale more. What the men at the frontline need now is not an open verbal condemnation from their superior. The COAS should know better that words of encouragement would not only raise their morale but would also ensure them that the country appreciates them for all they had done hitherto. A statement such as this is a hocus-pocus that should be disregarded by all. Men at the frontline should be commended for putting their lives on the line to safeguard the country for being completely run over by insurgents.





Recent attacks of the Nigerian military in the hands of Boko Haram insurgents goes beyond the military men being uncommitted to their cause. Sometimes ago, an audio of soldiers bemoaning their non-payment of salaries went viral. Like every other person working very hard and not being remunerated on time could lead to demoralisation and lack of commitment to duty. They have responsibilities too and they cannot neglect them because of military duties. Also, they are not oblivious of the humongous salaries and allowances of legislators who oftentimes bicker at the expense of legislating. Yet, those are not owed for one. Besides, they have seen how some of their fallen colleagues were treated with disdain, the most recent being the victims of Metele attacks on November 18, 2018. Apart from the military hierarchy denying the total number of the men killed, the burial was rather shameful. They were buried as if they have died for nothing. Yet, some weeks after that, sounds of trumpet and trombone greeted the 76th birthday of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, a man who is a retired General, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Treatments such as this have demoralising effects on the concerned. When you put your life on the line for your country and you’re rewarded with unpaid salaries while you read of how politicians enrich themselves at the expense of the country, and you also watch your fallen colleagues being sent to the world beyond with utmost disdain, you cannot but be uncommitted to a cause such as national security.

Again, men at the frontline have often complained about their poor and weaponry which puts them at disadvantage against the insurgents. The military weapons of Ibadan war are not as sophisticated as the ones used against them by the insurgents. Yet billions of naira is always budgeted for security. One could therefore wonder where those money go to if they are not used to improve the military arsenal so the soldiers could stand a better chance against the enemies of the country.

Besides poor weaponry, military intelligence is poor. Responses to the spates of terrorism attacks are rather reactive than they are proactive. Moreover, battles against insurgents are now fought with high-tech weaponry as is being done by the countries such as the United States of America in the Middle East. And even within the rank of the military, there are saboteurs who are more for the insurgents than they are for the country and military intelligence has not fished them out. As the spate of attacks on military camps is increasing, it points to one thing – going to a battle against an enemy that is well equipped with sophisticated weapons of war would only lead to an easy defeat in a way that will make it look like you are not committed to the battle. The war against the insurgents who now enjoy the support of ISIS West Africa needs to be fought with strong and matching sophisticated weapons of war. Failure to equip the military arsenal and expecting a good show against insurgents would remain at best a mirage. Nigerian soldiers are not deserving of being condemned as uncommitted because they are overpowered by an enemy with better and stronger weaponry.

As it is now the Nigerian military is being overwhelmed by how the fight against insurgency has taken another twist. The fight is no longer limited to striving to maintain the territorial integrity of the country against Boko Haram insurgents. Different armed groups are now ravaging the Nigerian society daily with terror in a way the country has never seen before in its national history. Aside Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen menace is one the course is still grappling with. The herders have wreaked havoc in many states of the country including Taraba, Jos, Zamfara, Benue, Kogi. As attacks by Fulani herdsmen rages on, armed bandits are also now springing up to foment trouble. Fulani herdsmen and the emerging bandits unleashing untold terror on innocent citizens are far from being contained the same way the fight against Boko Haram has not been won either technically or otherwise. Attacks and killings are now being reported in places where they have never been reported before. And as the killings continue unabated, so does kidnapping and rape of innocent women and girls. This growing spate of insecurity is looking to defile military intelligence of the country. As the country is now open to attack from any group from Boko Haram insurgents to Fulani herdsmen to armed bandits, the British government has warned its citizens not to go to twenty four states in Nigeria because their safety could not be guaranteed in those states. By this number, it means two third of the country’s territory is suffering from insecurity. As one attack is being quelled another is rising up in its stead. Yet, all what those that are charged with protecting the country get from their boss is an open condemnation that they are no longer committed to securing the country including when they ought to be encouraged to do more.

But no nation can force peace in itself by the use of military force through guns and barrels. It has to build peace by adequately investing in the citizens. When a large percentage of a country’s population are are duly and fully engaged in profitable ventures, they would have little or no thought about unleashing mayhem in several places at the same time. And from available indices, the most terrorised regions of the world are also underdeveloped. In countries such as Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and the heart of northern Nigeria, some features are common to all of them. These include high poverty rate, poor educational system, inadequate vocational training, bad governance, unemployment, religious extremism among others. The most terrorised regions in Nigeria suffer most from lack of investment in human development. For example, Zamfara in the northeast is the poorest state in the country. The result of that are already obvious. Armed bandits and Fulani herdsmen menaces are now the order of the day. That is what failure to invest in citizens could do. For when a man’s hand is idle, his mind would be ready to do anything that sounds good to him whether they be right or wrong.

To the COAS, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, it is not everything that one says in the open. Some are meant for closed door so that the confidence of those concerned would not be affected when their shortcomings are being discussed. Knowledge they say include what to say or do; but wisdom is knowing where and when to say or do them. Those men at the frontline of battle needs encouragement more than ever before. They have so many terrorism activities to deal with at the moment.

Insecurity has already spread from its origin in the northeast to other states in the north and is now taking firm roots in some states in the south. All we need to tell them is to keep up the good fight and to do more because the country is becoming too unsafe for ordinary people to live in. They should not be told to lead, follow or get out of the way. That’s not the best way to get the best out of people that don’t think about their lives when they go to the battlefront. Our soldiers need not be scolded in the open with such disdain when we should be telling them words that would spur them to march on gallantly.

May God bless Nigeria and continue to help us protect it.

Segun Ogunlade writes from University of Ibadan, Ibadan. He is final year student of the department of Religious Studies. He could be reached via email at [email protected] and his phone number +2348085851773.

Share 0 0 Share with your friends Submit