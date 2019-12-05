On Onyema's Travail: FG, Silence Is No Longer Golden! -By Chukwudi Ogbu

No genuine or authentic business man would want his image, that had taken a mountain years to build, to be battered and shattered like broken glasses, in a twinkle of an eye. Till recently, image preservation, still remain key for every right thinking philanthropist to always put into consideration time and again. Any good public relations officer would advice that too.

Onyema’s dilemma is a concern for all. And we must see it as such. For some persons, Onyema’s travails were not unexpected. While for those of us on the other side of the divide, it is sad, heart wrenching, and egregious for such adversities to be coming up now, not as though we would have expected it to come up anytime soon.

But our heartfelt sympathy is with Onyema, not because of anything, but the whopping amount of money he had invested into his own business, Air Peace, that has drawn the eyes of the United States, US, security agencies and the entire Nigeria public.

When in 2007, my family lost a very large amount of money that was invested into a business which later became futile, it not only left us devastated, but also left us into 10 percent of bankruptcy. With more assidiousness and dedication, we were able to climb back to status quo. As a businessman and, as someone who had experienced a downturn in business, I know how Onyema would feel if he is found guilty and convicted in prison for an alledged fraudulent transaction. All his sweat will be swept into the latrine and washed down the drain. And in few years, we will forget if ever, Air Peace and Onyema existed. Its barely some weeks now and the news is getting stale to some individuals.

Even though Allen Onyema appears innocent in the eyes of the law until proven otherwise, he should be given an evidence of doubt, at least. We should all become doubting Thomases for once – in this case, until the US Department of Justice have been able to provide substantive evidence to nail him into culpability. Until the court prove otherwise, Allen Onyema is innocent of his alleged money laundering!

Allen Onyema

Onyema is a Nigerian for Christ’s sake! When in the wake of the xenophobic attack of Nigerians in South Africa, which left many maimed, injured and businesses destroyed, which at that time was the talk of the town both at home, Onyema with his kind heart and heartfelt sympathy took the burden upon himself and Air Peace to evacuate millions of Nigerians in South Africa back home, even when the federal government of Nigeria was so complacent in taking decision at that time. He showed diplomacy here. And got the applaud that should have followed, from the National Assembly.

That outstanding feat alone should draw the attention of the federal government in his ordeal into intervening, not to stop any legal proceedings, but to make him feel that, at least he has a family and a country back at home to run to when things get sour.

Or is Allen Onyema an alien in Nigeria? Lets not even make an attempt to look into the mind of America, because if Onyema was America, and reverse is the case, an official statement would come from the presidency, 24 hours after the indictment, and not one from one lousy and rude Lauretta Onochie.

An official statement is not just what we want in this stage. We demand the spirit of inclusiveness and oneness in Nigeria. Thats what Onyema needs right now and not living him to his fate.

We all know know that the end does not always justify the means. Onyema’s path to wealth can be looked into from a bird’s eye view. But before some persons starts reading stereotype, religious and ethnic sentimentalism, as well as 5percenter to this issue, the federal government should come out and prop Onyema because this loud silence is no longer golden!

But what seems to be the grouse of the US Department of Justice is what I found alarming. That someone transfers some amount of money from his account in bank A to another of his account in bank B is worrisome to them? How does that signify criminality and illegality?

America have drawn a red line for us. We must not relent. We must all rally behind Onyema and not allow Air Peace to die which seems to be the most promising air way in Nigeria. Onyema needs us now, but needs the federal government the most.

Chukwudi Ogbu writes via [email protected]