On Operation Amotekun -By Binzak Azeez

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is the principal security agency saddled with internal security in Nigeria. There are other internal law enforcement agencies such as the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), State Security Service (SSS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The powers of Nigerian police officers are expressly posited under Sec 4 of the Police Act.

The police are conferred with the full onus to ensure the safety of people and property, guarantee equality before the law and protect the fundamental human rights of all citizens. In these regards, the activities of other internal security agencies are regulated by the legislation authorizing their establishment. Each agency has a jurisdiction in enforcing laws unlike the police who are vested with oversight security powers across Nigerian territory.

The disorderly growth in the Nigerian states necessitated an alternative outlook to checkmate the prevalent insecurity since the police have been continually eroded in their constitutional duties. The unchecked insecurity challenges by the federal police precipitated a clarion call for a decentralized police force through a constitutional amendment process but the National Assembly has jettisoned the demand.

Giving the foregoing situation, the South West governors jointly established Amotekun security operative to consolidate the combat against crimes in the geopolitical zone. Sec 14 (2b) of the 1999 constitution, as amended empowers the government to provide adequate security for its people. The Amotekun initiative therefore led to a constitutional crisis between the Sec 14 and the provision of item 45 of the 1999 constitution, as amended. This item technically places security matters on Nigerian police and other security services established by the extant laws.

Whether Amotekun initiative survives the current controversy or not, it is not the most effective means to combat insecurity. The prevalent crime rate and anarchical approach to survival would diminish if the state policies are hinged on economic equality, employment opportunities and good governance. A conducive environment is the most effective anti – crime operation.

Binzak Azeez writes from the faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife