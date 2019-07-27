On the current state of affairs in Northern Nigeria -By Manasseh Allen

After Chibok Girls abduction of 14 April, 2014 in Chibok, Borno State, we were never expecting anything like that to happen anywhere again in Nigeria

But then, #Dapchi happened. Worst of it, after the unconditional negotiations by Federal government and Boko Haram (according to numerous presidency sources and Former minister of Information Lai Mohammed and the Vice President, Pro. Yemi Osinbajo), #Dapchi Girls were to be brought back same way the terrorist came and packed them away, we were told.

They came in a brought day light to drop their captives, but against all intelligence code, Federal government of Nigeria had no mechanism on ground to ascertained that, NOT all girls were brought.

Leah Sharibu was held back because of her Christian faith and some others (5) died of suffocation on transit, No closure on that, and the terrorists were not held responsible for the needless death of those young girls taken from their school with no provocation whatsoever

The Federal government team on that “Unconditional” negotiation didn’t deemed it fit to block and arrest and stop the terrorists from moving until the others were accounted for. They told us, their story of the arrangement as dumb as it was. The terrorists went back safely, and continued with their terrorism on our soil.

Aid workers were taken captives, 2 were said to have been executed after several media releases and hand written letters of plea for rescues from them, (young Nurses).

Others happened to escape through the ambushes, but still that didn’t provoke the needed anger in our security and government to go all out against these terrorists.

More aid workers have now been abducted, others were killed in the ambush, and all we hear from the Federal Government of Nigeria is, “they are speaking with the terrorist on the issue” lame release, no definitive statement I’d authority from our government.

For how long shall we dignify this terrorists, allowing them intimidate us on our own soil.

The FG and all its handlers are saying, Boko haram holds no area in Nigeria, and they cannot attack hard targets any more, but we keep loosing soldiers, some of our Federal roads in Northeast Nigeria, especially in Borno are still under lock, (cannot be used by civilians, and even some armed movement) but saying this is unacceptable amount to hatred of this government or wailing of failing election, or you would be blackmailed of not appreciation of the supreme sacrifices of the soldiers

No nation wins war on terror with propaganda, but carefully designed intelligence gathering and sharing, and inter agency collaboration in dealing with terrorists and terrorism with precision, record keeping, data, and monitoring deliverables with clear time line.

If these recently abducted aid workers, the former ones abducted that are still alive, Alice Locksha Ngadda, and the remaining 112 Chibok girls, the Living faith aid team and the corper are not rescued quickly, soon signing up for aids and humanitarianism will be difficult task to recruit.

We need tough leaders that talk tough and demand results in difficult situations, not those that would keep supplying excuses for failures, weaklings, and mediocre team.

The FG need to know that special focus is needed on the IDP camps, where many have raw intelligence that could be processed for use. The IDP are not safe, many are leaving the IDP camps to return to their enclaves, some still keep contact with their terrorists family members out their. Work is needed. Do it.

