Open Letter To Olusegun Obasanjo -By J. Ezike

Sir, permit me to address you on this public platform. And I ask that you grant me the indulgence as I struggle to avoid a deeper undertone in the rhythm of my literary language. And I do hope that this open letter reaches your desk. I underwent, during the last week of May, a prolonged introspective period ahead of the 52nd anniversary of the declaration of Biafra. I use “introspective” in the transcendental sense, meaning that I encountered the voice of the Most High. On the 23rd of May, I lettered words from my spirit. Those words drawn from the Divine were made concrete in an article titled: “The Sokoto-protected slaves in One-Nigeria.” In the aforesaid essay, I became, of some sort, a mouthpiece emptying words authored by the Divine. Without any warning, any pre-conceived notion, I was compelled by a Force of Light to illuminate your genuine distress that validated the olden cries of a few noble men who foresaw the budding hell, the scheduled Jihad, deadlier by far, than the Gobir Jihad of1804, that would at once extinguish all that defines and represents the Middle-Belt and the South.

Sir, it is hard to say exactly the numbers of voices that bellowed caution and funneled the secret agenda of the North into the consciousness of the unwary Nigerian masses. But it is public knowledge that in the past, few noble men like Nnamdi Kanu, Fani Kayode, Asari Dokubo, Tony Nnadi, Yinka Odumakin and a handful of other revolutionaries had blown the whistle of something direful, something unspeakable, something farseeing that stands protected by the Sokoto Caliphate and its machinery of Jihad masquerading as the Miyetti Allah socio-cultural group. Matters were not helped by the fact that the West, the Yorubaland seemed rather to enjoy the age-old romance with the North and its caliphate.

Sir, there are only two Power Heads that can regress the towers of dark clouds that floats to rain Armageddon on the entire South, and prevent what I foresee as a Second Biafran war, in no distant time. Sir, they were seven key figures who acted in the interest of Britain and the United Nations in the Biafran War that became the second largest genocide in modern history. Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Yakubu Gowon, Murtala Mohammed, Ibrahim Babaginda, Sani Abacha, Muhammadu Buhari and yourself. Conservative estimates by the victors of that Pyrrhic Victory approximated the numbers of casualties at 1 million. The Irish government, in a declassified old military document estimated the decimal significant death tolls at 8 million. Mythical history fed us with an imaginative estimate of 3.5 million deaths. Sir, let me announce that the second Biafran War will have triple the total or factual amount of the figures of its prequel and I hate to put a bad taste in your mouth, this time, the West, the Yorubaland, will have the highest shares in that stock exchange of bloods and deaths.

Also, the dark clouds that seats on the sky of One Nigeria is a Great Tragedy only the West, the Yoruba people can appease. Chief Obafemi Awolowo may not be to the Igbo what he is to the Yoruba, but, one thing any conscience-driven human-being regardless of race or color, political interests or ideological differences can agree was his formidable greed and lust for power that was destined to bedevil the tribal reputation of the Great Yoruba people. I put it to myself that the West, the Yoruba race had taken the blood of the South and the Middle-Belt to nourish Awolowo’s draconian policy at the cessation of the 1967 genocidal war. I do not want to lecture you on that particular history – you know the story more than I do. My people say: “Eze ozo puo Eze ozo nochie”. Sir, it simply means: When a King descends the throne another King takes over.” Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the widely accepted “King” of the Yoruba people and a key figure in the engineering of the earth-quaking butchering of the Biafrans during the Civil War is not at this time, visible in the political scheme of things or physically enthroned in the modern affairs of the Yoruba race, therefore, he cannot influence in the land of the living a legacy that would be celebrated by the posterity of the Middle-Belt and the South. But, there is one “King” in sight, one “King” who has the mandate of the Divine to correct the blunder of 1967, to redeem the image of the Yoruba in their conspiratorial alliance that drained 8 million Biafrans in the Biafran War, to appease the towers of dark clouds that seats on the sky of One Nigeria. There is one King in the West, who has that mandate to see it fit that another Civil War is averted. Sir, you are that King.

Sir, remember your misdeeds in the first Biafran War, remember the bloods you spilled, remember all that you cared less about which in turn cost the lives of the innocents. I believe that every human being, no matter how deeply evil, how greatly wicked, how significantly dark he is in the inside, somewhere in all that malevolence there is a “light of goodness” that hides itself in his universe.

Sir, you are 82 years of age. And it is fair to say that your Sun has reached its early night. Some may remember you as the vocalist in the band of the unholy commanders. But History is as fair as the Universe. For what can be more just, more neutral than the Universe that gifts all of humanity with equal seconds, minutes, hours, weeks, months in each year. History is a fair judge; it remembers one’s deeds and misdeeds. Sir now is the time to retell your story, to equalize your misdeeds with your deeds. And there is no honorable way of going about it than to prevent what looms in its cave. I spoke about two Power Heads; Yakubu Gowon is the second half of that entire circle of power. Unfortunately, the old devil has refused to repent.

Sir, I am a servant of the Most High. And I bring you a message that is devoid of illusions. I do not smoke. I do not drink. I avoid all these that I may not startle the Spirit Being that communicates with me. I write with a sane mind and a soul pushed by an invisible hand. Owing to the way Nigeria was created, the great bloodshed that our “forced unity” had aroused, invoked and exploded upon us almost persistently and the fact that Nigeria as a country died in the pogroms of 1966 and was resuscitated as “One Nigeria” in 1967 by Britain, the Fulani Caliphate and the Yoruba people should cause us to consider our marriage as the most depraved political union on earth.

Sir, I believe you are a spiritual man. I am also a spiritual man too. And I believe that if you were to swear with Ogun, or Sango in a shrine of divine judgment where all verdicts of the supernatural within the ancient Yorubaland are predominant, that the “man” who was recently sworn in for a second term in Aso Rock is the real Buhari that you knew in 1967 and 2015, I am certain that the gods will manifest themselves in your home in a really rather flagellating aspect, destructively shocking and fantastically lethal. Yet there was something appalling, something evil in this conspiracy aided by the West, by the Yorubaland, that shocked even Jesus the Christ. It was simply the complicity of Pastor Yemi Osibanjo and Pastor E.A Adeboye in all of this sham. And both “men of god” happened to be denizens of the Yoruba race. Will the Almighty God ever forgive Pastor Adeboye and Pastor Osibanjo? Yes – only if they regress their steps and speak the truth, only if they and the entire Yoruba race will look into the eye of the Devil and reject its satanic offering. Pastor Osibanjo and Pastor Adeboye should reflect on Luke 4 and the negotiation between Satan and Jesus the Christ. In that Holy Book, the Devil offered a Crown without a Cross, but Jesus the Christ knew best than to sell his soul. Pastor Osibanjo and Pastor Adeboye must now act as Christ did. Doing contrary to the acts of Christ is mere hypocrisy and such fake prophets will bear the woes of the Pharisees – just as Christ prophesied.

I shall end this letter by saying: in 1967, Ojukwu was 33, Gowon was 32, and you sir, was 30. You fought the war as young men, even though that war could have been avoided. Now, this writer is 32. And believe me sir, I am not a coward. I am ready to fight my own war. I am ready to spill blood and if it is the will of the Most High, die in the second Biafra War that would put a violent end to this evil, this agonizing wickedness that has consumed millions of Biafrans. I would rather die an honorable death than exist to bear witness to this complicity, this adultery of the North and the West which has caused so much misery across the four cardinal points of One Nigeria. The Youths are tired and their wraths are boiling and when it finally explodes, Nigeria will die a violent death.

But that inevitable second Biafran War can be avoided. And it is “exclusively” in the hands of the West, the Yoruba race to search their consciences – if indeed they have any – and prevent another 1967, another Biafran War. It is in their hands to correct the mistake of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, to return all the entrapped constituents back to their original identities, to allow the Great Evil called Nigeria to sleep and wake no more.

Finally sir, through your influence, the wages of your sins and the sins of the Yoruba race in this union of attrition coined “One Nigeria” will receive Mercy and Forgiveness from the Most High .