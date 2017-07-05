Open Letter to Vice President Osinbajo: Reasons We May Continue to Have Thieving Legislators, Thieving Executives and Thieving Judiciary -By Chin Ce

Muhammed Buhari was inspired by nationalist zeal when he declared the focal point of his presidential ambition as the urgency to stamp out corruption eating the whole fabric of the nation before it killed Nigeria. With this spirited battle two years since the anti-corruption fight, the manic arsenal that corrupt elements in Nigeria have unleashed in fighting back for the continuation of the sleaze has threatened to engulf the nation and reverse its so-called democratic paces back in the dark, sleazy years of the Babangida- Abacha- Abubakar junta.

Nigeria’s corruption has fought back mercilessly and unconscionably from the un-hallowed chambers of a corrupt Senate, a twice-corrupt House of Representatives and an insanely greedy cabal of corrupt judges and senior lawyers. Corruption has infiltrated all the state governments whose governors are mere Imperial Thieves stealing federal allocations, lining their pockets and engaging in white elephant projects across many generations. Nigerian states are led by governors whose only purpose is to enrich themselves further to the inglorious heights of their self- and public- induced narcissism. From Ebonyi state through Abia state in the South East; from Ekiti state through Oyo in the South west; from Taraba state through Kaduna in the north, mindless executive impunity has reigned with the rubber stamp of Houses of Assembly populated by political lackeys and imbeciles.

One great revelation that Buhari’s war has achieved is the bringing to light the monstrous generational corruption of Nigeria’s judges and a ridiculous band of ‘senior advocates’ in their consort with thieving politicians for free engagement in post- and pre-litigation consortium, where our money is freely laundered among these men and women of dead conscience in order to subvert justice to highest bidders by deployment of legal technicalities.

Among the federal executives themselves with their ministries, departments and agencies is the determination to keep the old order of nepotism, bribery, padding, kickbacks and extortion running, no matter how surreptitiously or discreetly the unholy alliance may thrive among the cabalists. It took a lot of nation-wide howling to jostle a defensive executive leading the corruption war to look into the allegations against the unseemly activities of its federation secretary. Till date a complicit chief of staff still walks around and its transport and power ministers unruffled by widespread allegations of their corruptive engagements in prior offices. So far no prosecution or convictions have been entered against these dramatis-personae who crawl the executive administration like chameleons that change their colours from one political party to another to hoodwink their environment.

While the trade of accusations and counter accusations keep flying between these arms of government, it remains a clear and lasting testament of failure which successive military and civilian regimes have ignored in their self-denial.

The Nigeria project has failed.

It only takes the humble recognition of the works of careful, dispassionate and forward-looking commentators on a century of Nigerian inefficiency and utter failure in Africa to acknowledge that something is wrong with the whole structure upon which thieving senators, thieving executives and thieving judges have continued to thrive in robbing the people blind and holding hostage the whole economy of a big-for-nothing country in Africa and the world.

A unitary constitution that was never written by the people of Nigeria is the source of the wobbly provenance of the failed nation. It is a documentary contraption by thieving third-rate minds in uniform under Abubakar. It is a mish-mash of forceful appropriation of citizen rights into the hands of an armophous entity called federal government. This federal government has misappropriated all the functions of our community existence and liberal humanity as its exclusive list. Like smart thieves, they robbed the constituent states of their natural God-given resources and confined all local initiatives of municipal creation and development to themselves as federal exclusive.

Seizing the lion share, its brazen formula is to serially loot our resources and share peanuts to state and local municipalities. The federal then goes on a wanton corruption spree, spending billions of our hard-earned resources on the corrupt and thieving arms of executive, legislature and judiciary with a deranged military and police force collectively acting as armies of occupation to keep down rebellion.

Thankfully a hundred years of squalor and ignorance have roused the generations of youths who want nothing of the federal constitution that their grandparents were not allowed to write. They are calling for a new constitution written by the people and for the people to determine their welfare. They would employ the hindsight of a failed Nigerian state to re-strategise a new legislative and executive order of government. They have collectively and unanimously rejected a constitutional arrangement imported from America of all places (!) where court judges are mere thieves, where senators are hedonistic rogues and executive officials mere hypocrites of one nation running some tribal, religious agenda which unending destiny is domination of other federating units and expropriation of their natural resources exactly as their infamous colonial past masters had taught them.

The call has gone loud, stringent and deafening. The momentum cannot be stopped. The only decent option left for a discredited elite of political thieves and gun runners in Nigeria’s federal and state executive, legislative and judicial bunkers is to wave the flag of peace, of truth, of justice, of equity and fairness, in order to revise a useless, draconian document called 1999 constitution. This will enable all Nigerians to contribute to the reorganisation of the polity along true fiscal federalism and autonomy of local and indigenous communities for control and organisation of their resources toward the competitive development of respective and constituent parts.

Any act further from these is putting the cart before the horse.

Any call from the comfort of Abuja state house for mild, plaintive delegations pleasing to executive ears is pacifist at best and will never address core issues at stake. For it is not only laughable but so inimically self-destructive and pathetically devoid of the light of creative intelligence to talk about the impugnability of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria in its present terms, as if oblivious that what we call the constitution was written by minority thieves to ensure the collective triumph and survival of their corrupt approximation of the nation’s resources for their own eternal exploitation and consequent damnation of the excluded majority,

Here is an extract from today’s Vanguard news report on a typical session by corrupt legislators who after messing up the 2017 national budget by downsizing key power, works and housing projects only to award money to themselves for their own constituency projects, the implementation which, of course, will be non-existent and calculated to defraud the nation of billions of Naira, are miffed that the power, works and housing minister had the courage to denounce their self-aggrandising activities.

‘Coming under matters of urgent public importance at plenary, Ibrahim Sadiq from Adamawa State recalled that in the passing weeks, the media had been awashed (sic) with unsavory comments by Fashola against the legislators. He regretted that the minister abandoned the official channels of communication and took to the street to square up against them. He said: “The Minister of Works has been talking about the issues that have been rested. The minister is not a spokesperson of the judiciary, therefore, he has no powers to speak on an already assented budget. “The minister has abandoned official channels of communication to the legislature. This budget has been signed by the Acting President and it has become a law. I pray that this House will summon the Honorable Minister to appear before a committee of this House and answer for the bridge (read breach) and inciting Nigerians.”

How so inane! How so sad! The legislative chambers of the Senate and House are now peopled by a puerile band of worthless Nigerians deranged in their laziness, greed and insatiable conniving for power and control.

May this be the last of the degenerate species that the fraudulent federalism of Nigeria will witness before its final dissolution in the abyss of its stubborn and unreasoning contradictions.

Chin Ce can be reached by email [email protected] or on Twitter @mrChinCe

