Connect with us

Political Issues

Our Born-Again Incumbent President -By Binzak Azeez

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

3 days ago

on

Binzak Azeez

The current 4th republic democratic dispensation in Nigeria has produced two old Generals as democratically elected presidents. One of them is President Muhammadu Buhari who served as the military head of states and subsequently ushered in as a democratic president.

Contrary to unlimited discretionary power possessed and arbitrary decisions taken during the dark days of military dictatatorship, Muhammadu Buhari’s second coming into political power preceded with oath of office enshrined with the conformity, observance and application of Nigerian constitution as the cornerstone of governance.

Lo and Behold, the acclaimed born – again democrat eventually demonstrated his true colour in office. The President Buhari – led administration has shown vividly that one couldn’t teach an old dog new tricks. The outright impunity of the rule of law, flagrant disobedience to court orders, dictatorial pronouncements has drifted the nation into a jungle where the fittest survived.

A converted democrat should accommodate dissenting views, proffer proactive measure to people’s grievances and wellbeing and subject himself to other democratic practices. Unfortunately, President Muhammadu Buhari has disregarded these democratic principles and remained an unrepentant tyrant.

Nigeria has fallen apart. It is high time the Nigerian civil rights movements, workers, youths and students wings demanded good governance through nationwide mass action. The country must be revitalized to safeguard the present and future generations from systematic incendiaries.

Binzak Azeez writes from the faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join Conversation

A former Katsina Director of Sports, Alhaji Aliyu Kofar-Soro is upset that no state in the north has been listed among the cities that have been picked by the Nigeria Football Federation to host matches of the 2020… instagram.com/p/B023…

About 7 hours ago from OpinionNigeria's Twitter via Instagram

Facebook

Trending Articles

climate change climate change
Agriculture1 day ago

Adapting African Agriculture to Climate Change -By Laura Tuck & Hafez Ghanem

Investing in climate-smart, well-connected agriculture can help accelerate poverty reduction across the continent. We want to invite all policy makers,...
J.Ezike J.Ezike
Global Issues1 day ago

We have barked too long. It is time to bite -By J. Ezike

The funny thing about a bush dog is that it naturally re-echoes the bullet bang of the bush hunter who...
Amnesty International Amnesty International
Global Issues1 day ago

Amnesty International as a new identity for corporate terrorism? -By Benjamin Angwe

This is the story of Amnesty International in Nigeria, and I am pained beyond words how we have allowed ourselves...
life3stages 1 life3stages 1
Global Issues2 days ago

Birth: A Camouflage Invitation to Distress -By Falokun Temitope

This is based on their conceptions on the absurdity and meaninglessness of human life. To broaden the scope on absurdity,...
ICPC HQ ICPC HQ
Democracy & Governance2 days ago

The ICPC’s ‘Bow And Go’ Enforcement -By Emmanuel Onwubiko

Why is ICPC playing and dancing disco music with alleged senatorial and MINISTERIAL suspects or is the law not made...
%d bloggers like this: