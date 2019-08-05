Political Issues
Our Born-Again Incumbent President -By Binzak Azeez
The current 4th republic democratic dispensation in Nigeria has produced two old Generals as democratically elected presidents. One of them is President Muhammadu Buhari who served as the military head of states and subsequently ushered in as a democratic president.
Contrary to unlimited discretionary power possessed and arbitrary decisions
Lo and Behold, the acclaimed born – again democrat eventually demonstrated his true colour in office. The President Buhari – led administration has shown vividly that one couldn’t teach an old dog new tricks. The outright impunity of the rule of law, flagrant disobedience to court orders, dictatorial pronouncements has drifted the nation into a jungle where the fittest survived.
A converted democrat should accommodate dissenting views, proffer proactive measure to people’s grievances and wellbeing and subject himself to other democratic practices. Unfortunately, President Muhammadu Buhari has disregarded these democratic principles and remained an unrepentant tyrant.
Nigeria has fallen apart. It is high time the Nigerian civil rights movements, workers, youths and students wings demanded good governance through nationwide mass action. The country must be revitalized to safeguard the present and future generations from systematic incendiaries.
