Our politicians and their 100 days’ craze -By Niran Adedokun

Some of Nigeria’s 36 state governors made a spectacle of what they called their first 100 days in office last week. And by far more curious is the fact that some second term governors who apparently do not consider the formation of a cabinet one of the most important requirements of any administration within the space of its first 100 days in office also joined in the parade. All of that, to my mind, shows the lack of seriousness that attends governance in Nigeria.

To be sure, the problem is not that anyone is proud to show off achievements after three months in office. Not at all, after all, Donald Trump, the man who leads the most advanced democracy in the world, made some show of his own first 100 days early in 2017.

So, why should a second term governor avoid the temptation of rolling out the drums on the anniversary of the first 100 days in his second term? And when he falls into such a temptation, why should the formation of a cabinet be a major component of any acknowledgement of the 100-day milestone?

The point is that a governor who has spent four years superintending a state should hit the ground running immediately after taking the oath of office for his second term. And hitting the ground running includes the appointment of a cabinet. This should not be rocket science for a governor who has worked in the state for four years and must know the people and the sentiments that govern the state.

Now, why is the point about having a cabinet in place important?

The fact is that there can indeed not be said to be a government in a state without the formation of a cabinet. Although someone has been elected as governor, Section 193(1),(2)(a)(b)&(c) of the 1999 Constitution as amended) leaves no one in doubt as to the fact that this lone man does not qualify to be the executive of the state without a cabinet, which advises him and with which he must hold regular meetings towards “determining the general direction of the policies of the Government of the State.”

This part of the constitution shows that it is impossible for a governor to determine the direction of his administration all by himself. This unfortunately, is what about 19 of the 29 class of 2019 governors and Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, who has refused to appoint a cabinet nine months after his inauguration, are doing! These governors exploit the lacuna created by the constitution as to the exact time a cabinet should be appointed, and this makes it easy for them to manipulate the power of state.

It is possible to argue though, that even the composition of a cabinet does not save Nigerian states from the suffocating control of governor on his cabinet and other arms of government.

Since politics has become the most lucrative industry in Nigeria, rather than see the opportunity as a means to an end, that end being the service and delivery of good governance to the people, appointments are now seen as the end. This end being the gratification of self and the total subjugation of anything that stands in the way of this personal aggrandisement.

Unfortunately, the first of such “impediments” to personal improvement when appointed into office is anything seen as the contradicting governors, (who is seen as the ultimate benefactor), no matter how advantageous such counsel might be to society! Regardless, however, the presence of a cabinet, amongst other things, should be an important part of government’s first 100 days. The celebrations of this previous week, during which quite a few state governors took advertisements in the media showing off buildings, roads and hospital gates (as with the Oyo State Government) that had been constructed within 100 days showed a clear misunderstanding of the guiding philosophy of the first 100 days in office which started in the United States immediately after the Great Depression of 1933.

This was the year that Franklin D. Roosevelt became President. According to Historian Anthony Badger in the book, FDR: The First Hundred Days, “When Roosevelt took power on March 4, 1933, many influential Americans doubted the capacity of a democratic government to act decisively enough to save the country.” It was a period when banks were shutting down, depositors were losing their life savings, and businesses were running out of enough cash to keep going. At least, 25 per cent of American workers were unemployed with hunger all over the land and what looked like a catastrophe loomed.

While taking the oath of office however, FDR promised: “This nation asks for action, and action now. Our greatest primary task is to put people to work. I am prepared under my constitutional duty to recommend the measures that a stricken nation in the midst of a stricken world may require.”

He walked his talk and within his first 100 days, www.digitalhistory.uh.edu records that: “… he pushed 15 major bills through Congress and signed 99 executive orders! The bills would reshape every aspect of the economy, from banking and industry to agriculture and social welfare. The president promised decisive action. He called Congress into special session and demanded ‘broad executive power to wage a war against the emergency, as great as the power that would be given me if we were in fact invaded by a foreign foe.” The success attained by FDR in 100 days made it a worldwide milestone for leaders.

And it has guided the operations of successive administrations in America who utilise those first three months to lay the legal, policy and social foundations for the execution of policies. It is the period when the executive council should be constituted and the other arms of government (legislative and judiciary) should be cultivated and brought into the loop of the vision of the president or governor in the case under discussion.

When the CBSNews asked Donald Trump what he would consider the best moment of his first 100 days in office in April 2017, the American President answered as follows: “The best moment? Well, I think the Supreme Court Justice — I’ve always heard for my life, that if you’re president and you put on a Supreme Court Justice, that’s about as big as it gets,”

And when the White House was going to speak about the administration’s 100-day achievements, they mentioned the fact that the president had signed 13 Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions (which nullified unnecessary regulations and block agencies from reissuing them), 30 executive orders to ensure agencies throughout the government enforced his agenda and worked with Congress to pass a ‘slew’ of legislations “despite historic Democrat obstructionism.”

But last week’s exhibitionism was largely about the tokens that these governors have dished out to the people in one hundred days. With the possible exception of Govenors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano who have demonstrated the understanding of providing legal frameworks for some of the critical steps they desire to take in the next four years, most state governors have turned their offices into platforms for unnecessary show off and serve just dessert to their immediate predecessors. Governor Emeka Ihedioha has for example, made so much scene of the alleged corrupt practices of his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, that you would imagine that he was elected as “anti-corruption chief” rather than Governor of Imo State. While the governor has not gone ahead to set up an anti-corruption body to properly avenge the state as some of his colleagues have done in line with Nigeria’s constitution, the Economic Financial Crimes Commission has yet to establish crimes against the former governor. Just as you wonder why someone like Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State or any governor in the northern part of Nigeria should take out pages of advertisements in newspapers celebrating 100 days in office when their states are under the siege of hunger, poverty and criminal elements?

Bottomline: Governors need a better understanding of the seriousness of their office, the enormity of the responsibilities it bears and the impact they can make on the overall development of Nigeria. Infrastructural development, which they mostly glory is critical to the development of the country but even more so is the education of the children as well as the provision of primary and secondary healthcare for citizens. Achieving all these sustainably is not dependent on how much time is spent on needless celebrations but on how expansive the vision of the governors is, the lego-governance frameworks instituted towards the same as well as the measure of social mobilisation that goes into executing the programmes. And the success of the governors is central to the future of Nigeria.

Twitter: @niranadedokun