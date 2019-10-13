Pain – 2000 Days And Beyond -By Edith C. Yassin

It is 5 years and 6 months after the #ChibokGirls abduction, more girls are being abducted, unhindered. Brazen and fearless criminals, mostly citizens of Nigeria have decided to do exactly what #BBOG predicted. For, right before the world, #DapchiGirls happened.

Criminals the world over take advantage of weak people and their weak Governments. To stay silent in the face of evil is to allow it

thrive.

ABU students abducted on the notorious Abuja/Kaduna road, young lady abducted off a popular street in the heart of Abuja. School girls taken from their hostel in Kakau-Kaduna state, along with their matron and other staff. Ransome, demanded in Millions of Naira.

It reads like a tale out of a book of horrors. How long will Nigerians continue to cower in fear? It is now more a matter of when, rather than if, one is going to be a victim.

Citizens could have collectively rallied to halt this madness in 2014 but a lack of empathy, comprehension and downright malevolence on the part of sycophants and hypocrites allowed the moment pass.

The joke is now on the citizens because criminals do not care about religion, ethnicity, party affiliation or who sits in Aso Villa. They see governance vacuum and seize the opportunity. Based on the prevailing circumstances, their modus has grown exponentially.

Is there an official Government road map for citizens to key into and put a stop to this violence once and for all? The #ChibokGirls Desk in Ministry of Women Affairs never happened. The Missing Persons register at National Human Rights Commission never happened. #BBOG committed time, talent and treasure to set up and proffer intervention and prevention mechanisms in conjunction with the Government, all came to nought.

As one of our conveners puts it ‘Protests and Demands have become a blunt instrument’ the Government does not care because the people do not care. However, a few still do care and will continue to do so, standing, demanding, to do otherwise is to die before death.

A reminder from Facebook about this day, 5 years ago has triggered this out pour. DSS operatives led by Marilyn Ogar (talk about yesterday’s men/women) where all over Transcorp Hilton. Had Malala and her handlers not stood their ground, this meeting would not have happened. In this picture, some of the #ChibokGirls that escaped from BHT are standing behind her. She was billed to come to the sitout at Unity Fountain but DSS scuttled it.

Out of Malala’s suffering, a phoenix has risen from the ashes. In Nigeria, more abductions, more violence and more disillusioned young women, fearful and traumatised without hope for an end to the suffering abound. A negative trajectory.

Safe School Initiative might be an opportunity for every Nigerian to stand up and say to the Government ‘Do this for our CHILDREN. Do it because we the citizens demand it of you. It is the least you can do in a country with over 10 million out of school children. Protect those who are already in school.’

For 112 #ChibokGirls.

For #LeahSharibu

For #AliceNgaddah

For #AllAbductees