Pardon Me, But This President Deserved The Booing He Got In NASS -By Ifeanyichukwu Mmoh

I beg to differ in my opinion of what transpired on the floor of the national assembly (NASS) during the presentation of the 2019 budget proposal by Mr. President – Muhammadu Buhari – the other day. Many have condemned the actions of the lawmakers in very strong and personal tone since that incident. The most notable statement came from the Governor of Kogi state who clearly said that the lawmakers lacked ‘home training’.

Agreed that the world was watching the events as they unfolded that day; but if you ask me, this president deserved what he got. He was quick to remind the lawmakers that the world was watching and one wondered if the world had not been watching as he gave ‘government pat’ to the Miyetti Allah as the innocent continued to die while the MACBAN relentlessly spit on the faces of Nigerians as they claimed superiority over the federation.

President Buhari presenting the 2019 Budget before the joint session of the NASS.





Again, one wondered if he did not know that the world watched as he made appointments into very sensitive economic and security offices that did not reflect the diversity of the Nigerian state. For instance, the security apparatus, as presently constructed does not have an Ibo as member. The reinstatement of Prof. Usman Yusuf of the NHIS after he was suspended by a substantive minister of the Federal Republic, does not show trust.

Again, the invasion of the Benue state and Akwa Ibom state’ house of assemblies by men of the DSS and Police under the watchful eyes of Mr. President could have been condemned by the world if this President knew his job enough. What makes the office of president tick has been rubbished by this man. Recall what happened to Lawal Daura upon the invasion of the national assembly complex? That is the least we expected from a performing president.

So if he was booed, Nigerians should not fall for the argument that the opposition did not like him; he attracted the insult for himself. President Buhari is hotly hated by the APC especially the Oshiomole leadership which has done enough to share in the blame of ineptitude for this government. Do not be deceived, critics of this regime are not really criticizing because of personal grudges but because of how this man had divided us in less than 4 years.

Those who openly supported him 3 years ago – if you noticed – are not doing so openly today. Why? Because the president did not consider the personalities of these people who though wanted power at all cost but not a divided Nigeria. He did not consult with those who helped him to get there after he became president but instead fell into the hands of what many now called ‘The Cabal’.

So far Daniel Ikoli, General Alkali and Alex Badeh have gone to the world beyond like common criminals in a very suspicious manner yet all those murders can be conveniently blamed on this government that made religious as well as tribal sentiments their memorandum of understanding. The only other president that made Nigeria too insecure for Nigerians was ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo during his presidency.

Both shared the Khaki and military mentality in common. I am personally miffed by his statement ‘the world is watching us’. It annoyed me as I heard it. Can this president say that he will be leaving Nigeria better than it was if he loses next years elections? For me, I repeat what I have said: HE DESERVED WHAT HE GOT. Leadership is about relationship. It is about communication. It is about give and take.

He has given the lawmakers good enough reasons to boo him, so why should I care how he felt? The NBS stats have said that unemployment increased from 17.6m to 20.9m; where are the reasons to cheer up this president? By the way, let me ask: Are the so-called opposition not former members of the APC who are sane enough to know it was time to dissociate with a failing president?

A husband who does not know how to husband his wife and father his household will always suffer rejection. He will easily say: My wife is stubborn and my children take after her stubbornness. But John Maxwell once said, “When a team didn’t do well in a tournament; who was normally fired – the couch or the players?” Nigerians are truly hurting and thank God our lawmakers are atop of their duty as lawmakers for the first time.

Dear respected readers pardon me but this time, I have no remorse or words of condemnation for what happened during that presentation. Our lawmakers should have been patient and do the booing with their PVC next election but I do not say it must be so. When people are hurting, they can react as they so wished.

Any Nigerian who desired to be president must perish every sentiment about tribe and religion before assuming office otherwise the Buhari example will certainly repeat. Governor Bello’s response again brings to the fore the great saying that ‘birds of a feather flock together’. If Gov. Bello was properly trained from home; he would have been different from President Buhari and be more guarded in his statement but since he bullies every Kogite (like his mentor Buhari disregards everyone) he figures he could do same to anyone.

