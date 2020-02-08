Party deregistration: another political illegality -By Kunle Wizeman Ajayi

INEC has deregistered 74 political parties including radical ones like the National Conscience Party (NCP) and the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN). INEC has given no comprehensive reasons for this actions.

For us at Lagos AAC, we reject this illegality. It is against the spirit of democratic and inconsistent with the 1999 constitution.

Nigeria democracy should grow to the point of even having independent candidates, instead of shrinking platforms. It is not a must that every one out of millions must go to the major parties.

Chief Gani Fawehinmi and other real Democrats have fought for unlimited democracy and no one has a right to reverse such victory except the Supreme court.

We call on INEC to reverse this illegality and we call on radical parties that got registered to challenge this misnomer in court and at public opinion.

We in AAC will stand in solidarity with all oppressed parties unconditionally and we will ever defend unlimited democracy. We call on INEC to face its internal irregularities that have produced fake results and electoral hazards instead of victimizing parties that do no have rogues who are able to steal from our commonwealth to build party structures.

We call on AAC members to give unconditional solidarity to all parties of the oppressed. We have a world to win together!

Victory is certain!!

Signed:

Kunle Wizeman Ajayi,

Acting Chair.p