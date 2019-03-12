Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Healing School Is Off To A Miraculous Start

Thousands of attendees from all over the globe have come to Johannesburg to attend the autumn session of The Healing School.

Established over 10 years ago, The Healing School delivers miracles in an atmosphere of faith. Every year, thousands gather into a packed auditorium to hear sermons by visiting ministers and the LoveWorld President Chris Oyakhilome and to watch as miracles are performed.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome understands the transformative power of faith. Lessons accompanying the healing sessions are fundamental to the therapeutic process. These lessons provide students with in-depth knowledge of the transformative power of divine intervention and guidance on how to process the supernatural act. Attendees are captivated for hours listening as biblical verses are disseminated and their meaning is illuminated.







Greg, a local from South Africa, explains how these lessons are the perfect accompaniment to the healing sessions. “It is important to be completely immersed in faith if you want to heal. Listening to the Pastor allows me to understand how I can heal through my devotion to Jesus”.

Healing in Action

According to Rev. Ray Okocha, “We are making the cloud of glory, the cloud of power present so that everyone who attends the healing will receive a definite touch of a miracle from God”

In a testament to his words, many of the attendees have been healed. Karen, 50, graciously agreed to share her story.

Karen suffered from crippling and frequent migraines for her entire life. Her migraines were triggered by a host of sources: perfume, weather changes, stress, and dehydration. Whenever she had an attack she became bedridden, which caused significant disruption in her day to day life. She tried countless treatments, but relief was always temporary.







“I knew I needed to rid myself of these migraines once and for all” Karen is a devotee of the Christ Embassy, which is how she heard about the healing school. She was nervous to be in the same room as the Man of God, Chris Oyakhilome, but once he entered, she felt a calm wash over her body. Then her knees began to shake, but she welcomed the feeling was not alarmed.

“His presence was powerful!” She recalls how Pastor Chris Oyakhilome came over to her, touched her and how she fell backward, overwhelmed by the spirit. “I have not felt even the slightest inklings of a headache since, I am truly grateful”

The Healing School does not discriminate based on disease, anyone who is suffering and has faith in the power of Christ is welcome. People suffering from an entire range of diseases have come to Johannesburg to be healed. Common ailments include AIDS, cancer, chronic pain, and infertility. The Pastor is equipped to handle them all.

The Greatest Gift of All is Life

Fertility issues inspired the decision for Chevonne and Daniel come to Johannesburg. The couple was encouraged by their mutual friend, who attended last year’s session and recently gave birth to two beautiful baby boys.

Chevonne and Daniel have been trying to have a baby for over five years. Sadly, she has miscarried three times. The couple placed their faith in Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, believing that he will bring the miracle that they so desperately need.

Healing For All

Countless couples just like Chevonne and Daniel are attending this year’s healing session, which has set an attendance record. The remarkable attendance level is due to in part to the new online registration process. The online registration was user-friendly and many expressed how grateful they were that registration was not a barrier.

In addition, The Healing School provided helpful tips on Johannesburg so that attendees were well informed. Mercy, an attendee from the Philippines, tells us that she felt fully informed and prepared, “They gave just the right amount of information I needed to calm my nerves, I’ve never traveled outside the country. When I arrived at the school, I could concentrate on the sessions because I knew everything was in order.”

To ensure the event is affordable to all those that could benefit and due to the generosity of the Pastor, attendees were able to secure discounted rated at hotels in Johannesburg. The pastor wants the event to be accessible, believing that everyone deserves the gift of healing.

These measures, such as discounted hotel rate and a simplified registration process helped make this healing the sessions one of the most successful to date. Overall, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Healing School is a momentous success. The cries of jubilant voices dominate and the atmosphere is one of ecstatic celebration.