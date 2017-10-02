PDP: How to get it right for 2019 -Theodore Ochei

In my own personal opinion, Chief Bode George remains the best qualified amongst the contenders. He has the experience, capacity, clout, maturity, negotiation and conflict resolution skills, very sound and highly intelligent, courageous, fearless, passionate and committed, he has never deserted the party since foundation, does not have any case with the EFCC, has been proven innocent by the Supreme Court for previous indictment, a dogged fighter, a detribalised Elder statesman. He is the only aspirant that stood by the National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, till the last day of the Supreme Court judgment and during the Sheriff Saga. He was the face of PDP when the party was at its lowest ebb.

This was the man that was always in the court room with Makarfi and some few other people when everyone was expecting the last pronouncements that will finally put the final nail on the coffin of Makarfi Faction of the PDP. He was the man that constantly visited the small temporary office of the Makarfi Faction at Thaba Tseka Street in Wuse 2 Abuja while Sheriff and his clowns held sway at the Wadata house. Those were the worst times. Chief Bode George was there. By the hand of God, judgment favoured the Makarfi Faction.

So, Where were those now saying they are the most qualified to be the PDP National Chairman, they were docile, standing by the fence, sitting on the fence, some had climbed over the fence negotiating with other political parties and even registering new political parties with INEC. Now the party is getting its feet back and everyone is welcomed back and the cowards suddenly regained their lost voices back, and are now deafening our ears about their qualifications for the the highest position in the PDP. Most of them weaklings, I mean very weak. It is unbelievable but it is happening. Chief Bode George remains the best candidate, he can stabilize PDP and defeat the Incumbent APC government come 2019 if given the chance, that I know for sure. He is the one that would stand the tremendous force of the APC in 2019. He is still very youthful and surprisingly very energetic, healthy and sound to stabilize the party and position it to take over from the APC. He alone amongst the candidates has the capacity to return high profile members of the PDP that had left to the APC back to PDP.

He is a master in the art of conflict resolution which is key to managing the internal wranglings in the party. The PDP MUST get it right at all cost. The likes of APC Tinubus are watching anxiously to see if we will make the mistake because among the aspirants, it’s only Chief Bode George that can stand mano-a-mano with their likes. They dread him. A professional unblemished military strategist turned successful grassroot politician, former Deputy National Chairman and delegate to national conventions, BG was former Director-General of Yar’Adua presidential campaign, with exceptional and outstanding achievements, great patriot, great experience in political electioneering compared to non other. If the PDP will make any impact in 2019 the party must get this right. Any iota of impunity and imposition by the cabals in PDP, of stooges that will be controlled for their personal benefits will take us back to the Sheriff days or even worse.

The immediate aim of any responsible and reasonable member of the party should be how to stabilize the party and position it to win the 2019 election, Chief Bode George is matured enough to know that he cannot afford to fail. But he alone cannot do it, all hands must be on deck, especially the other members of the executives. A key position is the position of the National Publicity Secretary, Spokesman of the party. There is no time for sentiments of young or old breed, about twenty more positions in the party are going to be occupied by we the youths. We cannot afford experiments now, all PDP requires is experience because this is a game of death, the stakes are very high for the opposition. Chief Bode George can never betray the party or sell out but will rather put his best to ensure victory for the party in 2019. Some of the other aspirants still have cases in court with the EFCC, some have had domestic or international scandals, some are very weak politically and others are just worst replicas of Sheriff.

The Makarfi Led NCC owe the party members the responsibility to screen these ones out before the APC capitalizes on them and mock or disgrace the party. Above all the entire membership of the party should preach fairness in the zoning of the party positions bearing in mind that some zones have never had the opportunity to key positions. The South West Zone should be allowed to have a go at the National Chairmanship and key is Lagos State where the APC has held sway. The number of voters in one local government in Lagos can outnumbered the entire voters in most states such as Ekiti, Ogun etc. It is about time we wrest power from the APC in Lagos State so that Lagosians will see the monumental corruption of the likes of Tinubu, Fashola and Ambode. Any attempt to impose candidates from other zones will not be accepted by the Yorubas and it is a big ground the APC can capitalize on. Power they say belongs to God, what will be will be, the elective National Convention is a PDP internal activity and should be devoid of unnecessary rancour, party members should desist from hate speeches against one another and against our leaders offering their services to the party, experience has shown that in hate speeches during elections, you may rather be building sympathy for your opponents, it is not a do or die affair, the Nigeria Democracy party should come out of the convention with a win-win situation. What goes around comes around. Let all members comport themselves with absolute decorum, in our opinions and actions bearing in mind that the ultimate goal is defeat the underperforming APC Regime come 2019.

Thank you.

God bless Nigeria, God bless PDP and God bless you. Salam Alaikum. -PDP FCT

