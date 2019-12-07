Pension 'Scheme' Became a Scam -By Fola Ojo

In the wee hours of past Wednesday, the good news aroused me from sleep. Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos gave a marching order to the government to recover about N40bn collected as pensions by former governors now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly. The lawsuit was filed in 2017 by a concerned group of Nigerians. The excesses of men and women in public service; and of politicians who coerce their state lawmakers to write and rewrite laws that suit their fancies when in office must hereon be checked. This, I hope, is just the beginning.

Last week, I wrote about Zamfara State’s Governor Bello Matawalle’s head-on collision with his predecessor over pension. Zamfara under Abdul-Aziz Yari hatched out plans for a big pension and upkeep allowances for himself and others. Yari insisted on a N10m monthly freebie after receiving N300m severance when his tenure ended. Sitting governor Matawalle rejected the request. This was a bold move by a sitting governor who is also in a queue to benefitting from the same lousy lagniappe after leaving office someday. Matawalle could have kept quiet. But he chose to rock the boat. None of Nigeria’s sitting governors has that audacity or boldness to make calls like that. They don’t have the balls to challenge a status quo script that will benefit them in the future. But Matawalle opened the can of worms. And he followed up with an abrogation of the ridiculous law that ceded almost all the state resources to a fellow just because he was a governor. The pension is a series of periodic money payments made to a person who retires from employment because of age, disability, or the completion of an agreed span of service. The payments generally continue for the remainder of the natural life of the recipient. The scheme has become a scam.

Let’s run through a brief breakdown of the pension perversion in a few states in Nigeria. The Zamfara version of the law signed in 2006, until recently abrogated by Matawalle, gave former governors pension for life, two personal staff, two vehicles replaceable every four years, two drivers, free medical treatments for the former governors and deputies and their immediate families in Nigeria or abroad. The law also gave former governors a four-bedroom house in Zamfara and an office, free telephone and 30-day paid vacation outside Nigeria.

The Lagos State pension law grants a former governor the following benefits for life: Two houses, one in Lagos and another in Abuja. (property experts estimate such a house in Lagos to cost N500m and Abuja N700m). Others are six brand new cars replaceable every three years; furniture allowance of 300 per cent of annual salary to be paid every two years, and close to N2.5m as monthly pension (about N30m pension annually). He will also enjoy security details, free medicals including his immediate families. 10 per cent house maintenance, 30 per cent car maintenance, 10 per cent entertainment, 20 per cent utility, and several domestic staff.

In Akwa Ibom State, the law provides for N200m annual pay to ex-governors, and their deputies. They enjoy a pension for life at a rate equivalent to the salary of the incumbent governor/deputy governor respectively. A new official car and a utility vehicle every four years; one personal aide and provision of adequate security; a cook, chauffeurs and security guards for the governor at a sum not exceeding N5m per month and N2.5m for the deputy governor. There are also free medical services for the governor and spouse at an amount not exceeding N100m for the governor per annum and N50m for the deputy governor . Also, there is a five-bedroom mansion in Abuja and Akwa Ibom and allowance of 300 per cent of annual basic salary for the deputy governor. He takes a furniture allowance of 300 per cent of annual basic salary every four years in addition to severance gratuity.

The Kano State Pension Rights of the Governor and Deputy Governor Law 2007 provides for 100 per cent of annual basic salaries for former governor and deputy. Furnished and equipped office as well as a six-bedroom house; “well-furnished”. four-bedroom for the deputy, plus an office. The former governor is also entitled to free medical treatment along with his immediate families within and outside Nigeria where necessary. It is the same for the deputy. Two drivers are also provided for the former governor and a driver for his deputy; a personal aide below the rank of a Principal Administrative Officer and a PA not below grade level 10. There is a provision for a 30-day vacation within and outside Nigeria.

In Kwara, the 2010 law gives a former governor two cars and a security car, replaceable every three years, a “well-furnished five-bedroom duplex,” furniture allowance of 300 per cent of his salary; five personal staff, three SSS, free medical care for the governor and the deputy, 30 per cent of salary for car maintenance, 20 per cent for utility, 10 per cent for entertainment, 10 per cent for house maintenance.

The poignant and piquant question many ask is this: why is the heart of the Black man with power and authority ravaged with greed?

If Nigerians are privy to the true picture of salaries, allowances, pensions, and emoluments of characters in public service, albeit disservice, our streets will boil in unending ruckus and rampaging revolutionary remonstrations. But, Nigerians will never know exactly how much our elected officials haul home in remuneration. The booties are wrapped in secrecy.

The ludicrous pension law benefits all politicians who ever walked into the corridors of service and disservice. Don’t expect these fellows to have a desire to revamp the rules. The surreal silence of former or current governors about the pension scam is a clear indication that the hearts of Nigerian politicians are only in “Me, myself and I”. But boldness came from Zamfara. I hope the virtue will become ‘pandemic’ spreading across all 36 states of Nigeria. Is the era of pension fraud coming to an end? Our fingers remain crossed.

