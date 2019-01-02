Perry Brimah’s New Low: GoFundMe Fraud -By Kolawole Anthony

Perry Brimah is raising funds on GoFundMe with the claim that the money is meant for feeding Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast of the country. As of the time of writing this, the page has raised $25 of the targeted $45,000 with some interesting things about the campaign started on December 31, 2018. Brimah donated $20 of the $25 so far received while only one other donor has given $5 to the campaign, “Food For Nigerian Soldiers”. The poor response does not mean the mischief that is afoot should be ignored.
Three things come to mind here. One, Brimah’s fundraising is the product of mischief, a political statement – a parody, another of his antics to irritate the military leadership. Secondly, the brain behind ‘Every Nigerian Do Something (ENDS) is broke and is stylishly extorting
In the first scenario, for some unexplained pervert reason, Perry Brimah had made it his life goal to oppose everything that stands for order and peace in Nigeria. The Nigerian military, as with other nation, is symbolic of the country’s ability to deal with threats and keep citizens safe from security threats. Brimah has consistently stood against this so he always finds a way to attempt irritating the military.
The GoFundMe campaign is therefore possibly a continuation of his earlier misinformation and lies about starving troops. Some accounts had it that the brain behind ENDS went as far as getting actors in military costumes to depict starving soldiers scrambling for food. His social media associates then tried their best to make these videos trend until their lie was found out and the tale of starving troops fizzled out, even though these associates of Brimah’s continue to refer to their fake news as basis to accuse authorities of not caring for troops.
The second possibility of a financially broke Brimah is equally plausible. After all, the campaign he ran for the Islamic Republic of Iran to deliver propaganda content in favour of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has largely failed. If a disappointed Iran is not willing to fund Brimah in 2019 owing to the gross failure from the preceding year, it is only logical that he finds another revenue stream to accommodate his lifestyle of opulence. In this regard, one must credit him for being a savvy investor who trended the faked video of starving Nigerian soldiers ahead of time knowing that it will one day come in handy for defrauding unsuspecting donors. This possibility becomes even credible knowing that Brimah will not be so magnanimous to finance the same troops that subdued his IMN clients.
As for the likelihood of running the GoFundMe campaign to covertly finance terrorists and extremists, that too is not far from the truth whether the money eventually goes to IMN, Boko Haram, IPoB or any other extremist and terrorist group that Brimah is sure can help destabilize Nigeria. Like the fundraiser, IMN is by now enjoying limited goodwill from Iran after it is unable to show appreciable returns for the years of financing other than the shambolic violent protests in Abuja in the latter half of 2018; Brimah’s efforts could help deliver the needed financial lifeline that will buy IMN time before staging spectacular attacks that will revive Iran’s interest in their affairs. Boko Haram has possibly not earned much from kidnap for ransom and robberies in recent months so this overnight philanthropist may
There is the catch-22 of how Brimah will get the raised fund to the troops. Is he going to hand over the money to the same military leadership he as severally accused of corruption without basis? Even if he were going to hand the cash over the military top brasses there are no precedents for such. He cannot buy the food and distribute to the troops since this is fraught with risk to the soldiers – Brimah could be out to poison them en-masse with such food item so that he can achieve in one fell swoop what his terrorists-clients have not achieved in ten years. The mere fact that he is raising a fund that cannot be delivered to the intended beneficiaries is a red flag that all is not right with his latest venture.
Whichever of the foregoing is true, all of them may be true, there is
The other possibility of
It is reassuring
Kolawole