Petition Against The Hon. Minister Of FCT, The Perm-Sec Of The FCT, And Others -By Dr. Oluwole Adeoye Daini

The Inspector General of Police,

Nigeria Police Force Headquarters,

FCT-Abuja, Nigeria.

Dear Sir,

PETITION AGAINST THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF FCT, THE PERMANENT SECRETARY OF THE FCT, MR. ABUBAKAR SANNI PAI, ENGR. MAGAJI SAMBO DALHATU, MR. PROSPECT IBE, SAIDU BADAMASI, A.I ANUKU, CHUKWUKA J. OLIOBI, UMMULKHAIR M. YUSUF AND P.C CHIME FOR COMMITTING THE CRIMINAL ACTS OF CONSPIRACY AND FORGERY AGAINST ME IN THE FCT HIGH COURT BY USING AN APPLICATION WITH A FORGED MOTION NUMBER 743/19 WITH THE DATE 08/03/2019 IN THE SUIT NUMBER CV/1432/18: REQUEST FOR THEIR ARREST, INVESTIGATION AND CRIMINAL PROSECUTION ACCORDING TO THE PENAL CODE AND OTHER EXTANT LAWS OF THE FEDERATION OF NIGERIA

I hereby formally present a petition against the Honourable Minister of FCT, the Permanent Secretary of the FCT, Mr. Abubakar Sanni Pai, Engr. Magaji Sambo Dalhatu, Mr. Prospect Ibe, Saidu Badamasi, A.I Anuku, Chukwuka J. Oliobi, Ummulkhair M. Yusuf and P.C Chime, all of the same address in the FCTA, Area 11, Garki FCT-Abuja, Nigeria and reachable through the office of the minister or the permanent secretary in the FCTA, for committing the criminal acts of conspiracy and forgery of a Court process by, in an act of felony contrary to the provisions on conspiracy and forgery in the Penal Code and other extant Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, forged a Motion Number 743/19 in a Court Application in the Suit Number CV/1432/18 dated 08/03/2019 against me (Dr. Oluwole Daini) in the FCT High Court and thereafter served the Court Application with the forged Motion Number 743/19 on me in the Court premises on the 13/03/2019 and also physically gave the same Court Application with the forged Motion Number 743/19 to Honourable Justice Goodluck of the Court 5 of the FCT High Court Maitama in Abuja on the 13/03/2019 during the Court session in the Suit Number CV/1432/18; and also used the same Court Application with the forged Motion Number 743/19 in the same suit on the same 13/03/2019.

Being the Plaintiff in the said Suit Number CV/1432/18 and being the person against whom the forged Court Application with a forged Motion Number 743/19 was made; in the evening of 13/03/2019 in preparation for my response to the purported Court process dated 08/03/2019, I read the process and became suspect of the Motion Number 743/19 on a process purportedly filed on the 08/03/2019. My suspicion arose from the facts that the Motion Number affixed to an Application that I filed on the 08/02/2019 (a month before the criminal suspects application dated 08/03/2019) was M/2911/19 in the same Suit Number CV/1432/18, thereby establishing a documentary and incontrovertible negation of progressively increasing numbering and/or serialization; and also from the fact that the forged Court Application with a forged Motion Number 743/19 does not have the conventional ‘M/’ before the actual number and before the year. The first page of the forged Court document containing the forged Motion Number is herewith attached as Annexure 1.

On the 14th March 2019, I visited the Process Unit in the Registry of the FCT High Court to make a complaint about the documentary and incontrovertible negation of progressively increasing numbering and/or serialization in the Court Application with the forged Motion Number 743/19 in the Suit Number CV/1432/18 that I was served by the Criminal Suspects through Ummulkhair M. Yusuf Esq. The head of the Process Unit of the FCT High Court and her staff members checked their Motion Numbers Register and confirmed that the Motion Number 743/19 was not affixed or assigned to any Application with Suit No CV/1432/18 or any Suit at all in the FCT High Court on the 08/03/2019 or at any other dates. This immediately confirmed my suspicion of conspiracy and forgery committed against me in violation of the provisions in the Penal Code.

Suffice it to say that the motive and intention behind the crime was to prevent judgment being delivered in the Suit on the 13/03/2019 (which was actually the date slated for judgment by the Court in the matter) by stopping the Honourable Court from seeing the list of Minister’s Panel Members annexed to my Application dated 08/02/2019, the first five criminal suspects having earlier deposed falsely on Oath on the 10/10/2018 that there was no Panel formed by the Minister, not knowing that I have the list of the Panel Members written by the Panel Members in their own hand writings for me on the 02/02/2018 (See the list attached as Annexure 2). In effect, the forged Court Application with the forged Motion Number 743/19 was aimed to conceal Perjury and also to deprive me of the judgment in the Suit. In order words, the first six suspects are also to be charged with Perjury. It is good to note that, among other issues, my Application dated 08/02/2019, against which the criminal suspects committed conspiracy and forgery to conceal and destroy, is actually challenging the propriety or right of any or all of the first five Respondents to make the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria complicit or vicariously implicated in the criminal acts of conspiracy, stealing, cheating and fraud. To say the least, the criminal suspects are not only enemies of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but enemies of the Nigerian State also; and the third and fourth are actually facing the Presidency Code of Conduct Bureau (See Annexure 3) before they recruited other criminal suspects on the 08/03/2019 for the forgery of the Motion Number on a Court process against me.

Please do kindly recall that in the attached correspondences dated 27/08/2018 and 17/09/2018 respectively (See Annexure 4), I had earlier informed the Inspector General of Police of the admission and confession by Mr. Abubakar Sanni Pai (one of the criminal suspects) in the Inspector General of Police Special Investigation Panel, where he brought two hundred thousand naira for me as a clandestine and surreptitious means of stopping me from being paid the actual amount that I am entitled to, and for which I lawfully instituted a Court action for redress.

Do kindly further note that whilst I have formally reported the criminal suspects’ acts of conspiracy and forgery to the authorities of the FCT High Court (Please see the attached letter dated 14/03/2019 addressed to the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court- See Annexure 5), this petition is of utmost importance for criminal investigation and prosecution because the present Suit that I instituted in the Court is a Civil Suit.

As a law-abiding and lawful citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, therefore, I hereby request the Inspector General of Police to perform his lawful and constitutional duty by immediately arresting, investigating and criminally prosecuting all the criminal suspects according to the Penal Code and other extant laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

Thanks and best regards sir.

Yours faithfully,

Dr. Oluwole Daini

Complainant

CC (Hard and/or e-copies):

1) The President, Federal Republic of Nigeria

2) The Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria

3) Chief Justice of Nigeria/Chairman, National Judicial Council

4) Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau

5) Head (DG) DSS

6) Chairman, ICPC

7) Chairman, EFCC

8) Transparency International

9) Local and International Media

10) Civil Society Organizations nationally and globally

11) The National President, Nigerian Bar Association

12) Chairman, All Progressives Congress

13) National President, CDHR

14) The Senate President

15) The Speaker House of Representatives

16) Amnesty International.

17) Registrar Court 5, FCT High Court, Maitama, Abuja (For the attention of the Court).

NB 1: This document is protected by the Freedom of Information Act; it can therefore be freely disseminated globally; and can also be tendered as evidence in the Court of Law at any levels.

NB 2: The signed copy and the annexures are attached to this mail.

DR OLUWOLE ADEOYE DAINI

3, LOKOJA STREET, OFF OGBOMOSO STREET, AREA 8, GARKI, ABUJA, NIGERIA

07026921451; 08189301799; [email protected]