PMB, a threat to International Security, Dear America, Send the Big Guns -By Micheal A. Adeniyi

One thing I may not be able to forgive my family and few of my friends for is that with my plea and advise, they voted PMB in 2015 and despite my plea and advise to vote him out, they re-elected him because he deceived them with the vow to fight insecurity and reduce corruption. They now feel the heat. Under this administration insecurity and corruption is everywhere.

Dear America, I did not call PMB a threat to international security, it was the presidency that said so in it reply to Senator Abaribe who called for the president resignation if he is truly confused on why insecurity is growing in Nigeria. In a statement released by Garba Shehu, the special adviser to the president, he said Abaribe stood for a freedom fighter, Mr Nnamdi Kanu in court and that Nnamdi Kanu is a terrorist who fled away from Nigeria, the question is how many people has Nnamdi Kanu killed? how many people has Sowore killed? and how many people has the host of Activists and Journalists the Buhari administration jailed killed. None. Not one. Yet they are labeled terrorist, but then there are list of over 608 Boko Haram terrorist who killed and rape lives released by PMB.

Dear America, to PMB, killers are not terrorist that must die, but Activist and journalists who publish the truth are worthy of death. At the high rate this injustice is going on, the presidency will release all terrorist and arrest, jail and kill all sane Nigerians. Yes, it will label a harmless people without weapon on trump up charges.

Imagine having 70% of innocent Nigerians in prison and 70% of terrorist out of prison. Not only will Nigeria become a terrorists state, it will become a threat to the world if care is not taken. Maybe by then the world will know PMB is not just a threat to national but international security.

Dear America, the misery behind the incessant killings in Nigeria is this “Boko Haram are Nigerians, leave them alone. Attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the north. Buhari named chief Mediator by Boko Haram (all this statement made by Buhari made the news between 2013 to 2016). That is the misery behind the never ending war against Boko Haram this is why the war against Boko Haram is a ruse. There was no actual war.

Dear America, let me tell you something big America, I would soon call on you, here as I speak, they will come for me. They will call me terrorist in few hours, maybe they will even declare me wanted for saying the truth, it is on record that banditry and killer herdsmen have operated freely, they have killed, raped and done all sort and there was no single arrest because they are Fulani? Because they are not Nigerians? Yes they will come after me for saying the truth. Please bring the big guns and solve this misery.

Dear America, Just last week, the president said he is shocked about the surging number of terror, this is a man who has refused to change his security formation and army chiefs. This is a man who hold monthly meeting with army chiefs, a man who borrowed billion s to fight insecurity. A man who release terrorist to the society monthly. He is now shocked? There is a disconnect somewhere. Please send the big guns and army and solve this misery.

Dear American, have you heard about Miyetti Allah and MURIC. They are the new terror group out there and they have threaten Nigerian and shouted death upon Nigerians, they have spewed a lot of hate speech in the last few months and you know what, the presidency has called them a legal partner in government.

Everything I said in this letter is verifiable. They are fact that are on record!

Dear America, I will update you next week on why you need to come to our rescue. I will give more explanation on why our President is a threat to national security.