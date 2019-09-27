“PMB vs Africa’s Greatest looting empire” -By Muhammad Lawan Salihu

The scourge of the devastating impact PMB’s Government as voiced out by naive Nigerians with no knowledge of the complexities of government bureaucracies nor the intrigues of government in a country with “special needs” as Nigeria which is Africa’s most populous country and has one of the largest aggregation of ethnic groups in Africa. There are more than 300 Nigerian tribes and among the largest include Hausa-Fulani, Igbo, Yoruba, Ijaw, Kanuri, Annang, Tiv, Ibibio, Etsako, and Efik. But courtesy of “serial and celebrated looters who prey once the innocence of these gullible Nigerians and are the founders,major stakeholders and policy makers of “The largest and most sophisticated looting empire in Africa”,an empire whose track record of financial recklessness solely aimed at enriching their families and friends,using Multinational Nonexistent Companies to defraud hardworking Nigerians to an extent of Nigeria being described as fantastically corrupt by a leader of one of the most developed countries in the world.

An empire who has robbed Nigerians blind in its 16years power of in the pretence of running a democratic government where the opposition has never been tolerated. An empire where even politically elected offices were transformed to appointments strictly for prospective looters who could do the bidding of the empire. These prospective looters have now turned to using foot soldiers to advance the cause of their bosses who are still hell bent on having another taste of the national cake.

An empire which almost turned the dollar $$$ into a legal tender in Nigeria not minding its economic and financial implication to our own currency.

An empire that has practically sold Nigeria to its cronies through privatisation of strategic national assets,allocation of whirlwind contracts to their companies through proxies and fellow looters.

An empire where political thugs, militants,armed forces and police

officers have turned to billionaires overnight.

The list is just endless!!!

But my plight here is with average “hardworking” Nigerians who are being deceived and preyed upon by the outrageous claims and campaign of calumny against the present government by these “retired but not tired looters” who enjoy their ill-gotten wealth stolen stolen from the nation’s coffers while they did nothing to improve the livelihood of the masses in their 16 years of power.

Any God fearing,rational thinking and patriotic Nigerian devoid of any political,religious or ethnic sentiment will attest to the fact that the present government has done an excellent job in terms of stirring the affairs of the country which was at the brink of collapse due to the monumental atrocities committed by the looting empire in all matters of state.

And unapologetically, I will categorically state that looters and their cohorts even with their degrees,phds with intricate knowledge of working of a government who engage in a campaign of calumny against the present government are just educated fools after their personal interests not the interest of the Nigerian populace, thus rendering all their certificates and experience worthless in service to the state as it is devoid of any form of civility with regards to understanding the value and purpose of human life and work unflinchingly towards that goal.

There have also been allegations of corruption in the present government,civil service,armed forces,NNPC and other government parastatals being used as leverage by mischief makers to tarnish the reputation of PMB. But come to think of it all these organisations were here even before the coming of Pmb; and the civil servants both honest and corrupt have worked for decades in the employ of these organisations under previous governments and were also major accomplices of the looting empire.

If the present government would fish out all those corrupt civil servants wailers will surely cry “witch-hunting” by using all available media outfit at their disposal to further advance their selfish interest to which they are known for.

As Nigerians In the spirit of patriotism, our allegiance to Nigeria should come first before any political party if we are to reap the dividends of democracy and live in a Nigeria we all dream about!!!

MUHAMMAD LAWAN SALIHU