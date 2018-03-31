PMB’s Lagos Visit And The Shenanigans Of Nigerian’s Rulers -By Abolaji Adeniran

Nigeria’s President Mohammadu Buhari completed his two day official visit to Lagos state on Friday. The much talked about visit of his excellence to the center of excellence happens to be his first official visit after the 2015 general election in Nigeria. The visit which was greeted with so many funfairs amongst politicians and Lagos socialite likewise had a lot of expectations from the residents of the state. The believe was that the visit of the nation’s helmsman will give the president opportunity of having a first-hand information as to the plight of Lagosians regarding the Apapa’s road quagmire as well as several issues requiring the attention of the Federal Government, considering the fact that the president had during Ambode’s mega campaign prior to the gubernatorial election in Lagos state instructed the then APC flag bearer for the election to make sure he disturbed him very well as to the development of Lagos state. Thus, one would have expected that beyond commissioning of project and flagging-off of other projects, the president would have used this golden opportunity to address several developmental plans and issues that are germane to the people most especially at a time the president is being pressured to seek for reelection in 2019.

While it’s worthy of note that these projects are quite unique at a time the leadership of the state is revolutionizing the infrastructures in the state as well as setting standard for other state of the federation on how business of the state should be conducted, it is however regrettable, that the Lagos state government did not covered itself in glory as to the handling of the visit of the 75 years old Nigeria leader. While it’s important to stress that no honour can be too much to be given to a leader of a country, most especially one that is highly reverend by sycophants and politicians alike in the ruling APC. But in a situation where this is done at the discomfort of the citizens, it becomes worrisome and a disservice to the hardworking people who relied on their businesses for daily survival.

Lagos state government had declared Thursday March 29, 2018 as public holiday in the state so as to enable the workers to come out en masse to welcome the nation’s number one man. As if that wasn’t enough, the state through the commissioner of police, Imohimi Edgal announced the closure of major roads in the state while traffic were diverted in other areas of the metropolis so as to ensure easy movement of the President during his visit. Consequently, many businesses including banks, shops and markets were shut down in the fifth largest economy on the continent. While as early as 6am when the president was probably still in the comfort room of one of the luxurious apartment at the state house in Abuja, hundreds of commuters and workers were left stranded at bus stops while many were forced to trek several kilometers to their destination and several flights leaving the state were either delayed or cancelled.

Despite all the attempt of Gov. Ambode at turning Lagos state to a developed state, ones still wonder why the state government will stoop so low with such a retrogressive decision of shutting down the state for the visit of the 75years old leader at a time when the people are complaining about the economy situation of the country. In a state where majority of the residents are non-government workers, one is lost in a conundrum as to why roads would be closed when it was very possible for the president to move around the metropolis with a chopper in such a way that it will have little or no effect on the citizens. Considering the fact that federal government had also declared Friday and Monday for the Easter holiday, one wonders if the government of the state had idea of how much it had denied itself and the people in terms of revenue. Infact, according to analysts, the state lost more than 1.28billion naira on Thursday alone. The president visit could have been done in a way that everyone would be better off without leaving anyone worst off but unfortunately, the leadership of the state chooses the unpopular and distasteful way.

While the august visitor had come and gone, it is imperative for the state government to note that its supervises over the affairs of more than 22million inhabitants, some of which are intellectuals in the Academics, entrepreneurs, astute businessmen/women, diplomats and some richest guys in Africa. Thus, the state can’t afford to progress in error or exalt itself in shenanigans associated with underdeveloped and civil servants populated state in the country. Infrastructures are not the only thing that earns state respect in international community but also, ability of such state to respect the right, general will and freedom of the citizens no matter whose ox is gored. It beholds on the government to realized that Lagos state is the commercial nerve of the country in which its headquartered some transnational corporation and as such can’t afford to be locked down by the visit of anybody irrespective of how powerful and mighty such an individual might be based on the fact that no one is superior to the state and besides, the state is made for the convenient of its people and not for the promotion of the personal interest of a few.

Abolaji Adeniran

