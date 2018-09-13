POEM: I Know Not -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

I know not what direction

The wind of destiny drives me,

But I know Him by whose wind

I am driven.

I know not what the future holds,

But I know Him who holds the future

In the palms of His hands.

I know not where it leads-

The road that I take,

But I know Him by whose rod and staff

I am comforted.

I know not what tomorrow will bring,

But I know Him who will bring tomorrow

And He will bring no trouble with it.

I know not what purpose

The life He gave me is meant to serve,

But I know Him by whose hand

I am framed.

I am the clay, He is the potter

And all the men and women are weak,

Fragile and frail.

I know not why it is so-

The foolish to shame the wise,

The weak to shame the strong,

The lowly and the despised to nullify the existing.

He has chosen them to use His wisdom and His strength

So that the wise and the strong may see it in them

And fear Him and boast not.

Source: Warri Times

