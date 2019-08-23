National Issues
Police Brutality in Nigeria -By Binzak Azeez
The Nigeria Police originated from the colonial initiative in 1861 following the annexation of Lagos. This institution was fundamentally established by the British colonialists to utterly combat and repress all attempted resistance from Lagos communities against the colonial administrators. Subsequently, the expansion of the colonialists’ majestic armpit to other geographical territories later known as the Northern and Southern protectorates led to the formation of constabularies in those local communities. The police played pivotal roles in subverting people’s resistance against colonial policy. The Egba crisis 1918, the 1927 Warri riot and the 1929 Aba women’s riot among other protests staged against the colonial exploitative and tyrannical policy met abrupt subjugation from the local police.
In 1930, the fragmented policing systems in all the local territories which summed up Nigeria were integrated into national policing system known as the “Nigeria Police Force” administered by an Inspector-General of Police. The reformation was borne out of colonial administrative convenience. Likewise, in a bid to consolidate the police force against anti – colonial movements’ resistance. The Nigerian nationalists’ movements, Nigerian labour force, Nigerian journalists and human rights activists who stood against colonial despotism were subjected to brutality and dehumanization through the instrumentality of policing system. Basically, the Nigeria Police Force is a social – historical fabric of repressive state apparatus introduced during the colonial epoch.
Nevertheless, the police force system introduced by the colonialists would have been a perfect mechanism to maintain social stability in this civilized age
The Nigeria Police Force has a track record of unleashing mayhem
The
RT @ayosogunro The surreal thing is how we seem to be more concerned with how the world will perceive 'our image' than by how to deal with an issue arising from our systemic political dysfunction.
If there was nobody judging 'our image' for this, would we then stop caring about the problem?
